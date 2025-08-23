The New York Jets need Justin Fields to stay healthy this season. They do not have a long-term quarterback plan in place, so it is crucial that management is able to conduct a thorough evaluation period over the next several months. However, should the mobile signal-caller suffer an injury during the 2025-26 campaign, the Gang Green's focus will shift to maintaining as much short-term stability as possible. This may be a transitional phase, but rookie head coach Aaron Glenn wants to make a strong impression.

With that in mind, backup QB Tyrod Taylor is quite important to this team. He suffered a knee injury that required minor surgery earlier in training camp, leaving the depth chart worryingly thin during preseason play. The Jets reassured fans with some positive news after their 19-17 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Friday night.

“I'm confident he'll be ready for Week 1,” Glenn told reporters, per ESPN's Rich Cimini. He does not know when Taylor is returning to practice, but the expectation is that the 2015 Pro Bowl selection will be active when New York hosts the Pittsburgh Steelers in its regular season opener on Sept. 7.

Jets can still execute their game plan with a reliable backup

While this news may seem trivial since Fields is the unquestioned starter right now, the organization is not treating this upcoming campaign as a true rebuild year. A playoff berth seems unrealistic, but the Jets and their fans feel there is enough talent on the roster to make noticeable progress this season. Glenn, a three-time Pro Bowl defensive back who spent eight seasons with New York, aims to reestablish the franchise's previously strong defensive identity.

Even so, he cannot implement such a blueprint without competent quarterback play. Stability under center will allow the running back room and defense to dictate the pace of the action. Volatility will force the Jets out of their comfort zone. A respected veteran like Taylor can give New York a shot at staying competitive in games.

The 36-year-old no longer possesses the dynamic rushing ability he displayed with the Buffalo Bills a decade ago, but he completed 17 of 22 pass attempts for the Jets last season and is a sufficient game manager. Most importantly, Taylor is currently better than the non-Justin Fields options.

During his absence, New York brought in Nathan Peterman and C.J. Beathard for workouts. Their services will no longer be needed following Glenn's update. Tyrod Taylor will prepare himself for his 15th NFL season, and as usual, he will stay ready for whatever situation arises.