When David Finlay emerged from the back at the end of Jay White’s match with Eddie Kingston at Battle in the Valley, it put the rest of the New Japan Pro Wrestling world on notice. While most expected something to happen at the end of the match, as “King Switch” lost a loser-leaves-NJPW match to Kingston after being heavily linked to AEW and WWE in free agency, but few expected the then-current leader of Bullet Club to be attacked by Finlay, who is most prominently known for being the son of Fit Finlay and for his run tagging with Juice Robinson as FinJuice.

After watching legitimate New Japan legends like Prince Devitt – aka Finn Balor – A.J. Styles, Kenny Omega, and White lead The Bullet Club for extended stretches of time, was Finlay really the man to help usher the team into the future? Zack Sabre Jr. certainly doesn’t think so, as in his opinion, Bullet Club is dead.

“My word, my word, are you having a laugh mate? Are you having a laugh?” ZSJ asked after NJPW’s 51st Anniversary show. “Is Bullet Club still a thing? Bullet Club? What a joke, mate. Bullet Club is dead, get them in the bloody sea where they belong. You’d think Phantasmo and KENTA just won the Tokyo Dome main event, them out there gloating. Are you having me on? You having me on? Listen, boys, I mean this (too sweet) has been outdated for about two decades. If you’re gonna insist on doing it, maybe rethink the rest of your members. You’ve got Yujiro Takahashi in your group. F*ck me, what a joke.”

Now granted, maybe Finlay won’t end up being the leader of Bullet Club. Maybe Bullet Club won’t have a leader, period, or another outsider will come in and run the show, but between the new look, the new theme, the new gear, and having Gedo in his corner, it sure looks like 29-year-old is going to be leading Bullet Club, for better or worse.

Oh how the mighty have fallen. At this point Bullet Club has been milked dry out of everything it’s worth, just let it go. Last year you lot reclaimed your credibility when everyone insisted that BC was dead. And now you lads have Finlay as your leader? My word, what a shame. pic.twitter.com/A7OJOusEk3 — 𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙁𝙧𝙤𝙣𝙩𝙢𝙖𝙣 → NOT @zacksabrejr (@SABRElSM) March 6, 2023

Zack Sabre Jr. still has a bone to pick with Bryan Danielson.

While ZSJ isn’t the biggest fan of the current direction of Bullet Club, he remains still much excited by the prospects of wrestling Bryan Danielson after their match at Forbidden Door was cruelly canceled due to an injury to “The American Dragon.” With Forbidden Door II expected for this summer, though the date hasn’t officially been announced just yet, theoretically, that match could finally happen, but just to be safe, Sabre Jr. decided to call out Danielson during his match at the first edition of the new Ring of Honor Television show and needless to say, it turned heads.

“Hey Bryan, Bryan, you watching, mate? Sabre Jr. asked. “I’m the best professional wrestler in the world.”

Wow, who knew the most exciting part of a match between ZSJ and “All Heart” Blake Christian for the NJPW World Television Championship would be something Sabre Jr. said outside of the ring?

Now, as fans may recall, this isn’t the first time ZSJ and Danielson have been linked up for a potential dream match or called each other out on the mic. Last June, before Danielson had to bow out of his match and Claudio Castagnoli was announced as his replacement, ZSJ actually cut a promo on “The American Dragon” during a post-NJPW backstage segment and let it be known that he is ready to take the crown and prove once and for all that he is the best technical wrestler in the world, period.

“American Dragon, Old Dragon Bollocks,” ZSJ said. “Can you take some time out of your busy golfing schedule with the Blackpool ‘Country Club’ to find out who the best technical wrestler in the world is? I’ll tell you know, darling; it’s f***ing me.”

Is there a world where Danielson and Sabre actually work a match, or maybe even multiple matches to really cement their respective spot in professional wrestling? Sure, Danielson has been lowkey lobbying to take part in the G1 Climax for New Japan Pro Wrestling later this year, and after losing this AEW World Championship match to MJF at Revolution, he suddenly doesn’t have to worry about being the face of the company anymore. Factor in ZSJ’s spot in Ring of Honor and the prospects of Forbidden Door II hanging out the summer, and it would appear Tony Khan may finally give the people what they want and book the first match between “The American Dragon” and “The Submission Master” since all the way back in 2009, when the latter was 22 and had yet to wrestle for NJPW.