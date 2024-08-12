Women athletes undeniably stole the spotlight throughout the Paris Olympics, delivering standout performances across a wide range of events. From world records to thrilling come-from-behind victories, the Olympics highlighted the incredible talent and determination of female competitors. Among these exceptional athletes was A’ja Wilson, who, after helping lead the U.S. women’s basketball team to their eighth consecutive Olympic gold medal, spoke candidly about the power and perseverance of women in sports.

“I’m not surprised at all,” Wilson said, per David Aldridge of The Athletic. “I feel like the work we put in, the weight, the feeling that we always carry, we wear that on our sleeves, and we wear it with a lot of pride. So when it’s time to shine bright under these big lights, women are always going to prevail in that. ‘Cause we’re used to it. It’s nothing. We have women who’ve birthed children. There’s someone that was like six months pregnant here, crushing it.”

Wilson’s comments reflect a broader trend seen throughout the Games, where women have consistently risen to the occasion. American sprinter Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone shattered the world record in the 400-meter hurdles, while Sha’Carri Richardson led a stunning comeback in the 4×100 relay, propelling the U.S. to gold with a blistering anchor leg. Simone Biles once again proved her dominance in gymnastics, and Katie Ledecky cemented her legacy as the most decorated American female athlete in history.

Wilson touched on the broader experience of female athletes at these Olympics, highlighting the mental and physical challenges they overcome.

“When it comes to showing up and showing out, I’m always going to bet my money on a woman. Because, we’re just phenomenal,” she said. “I’m not trying to diss the men. Love to y’all. But at the end of the day, the things we go through, the weight we carry, the mental aspect that we approach things in life, there’s not a lot of people who can crush it the way we do.”

A'ja Wilson helps lead Team USA women past France in gold medal match

In the basketball arena, Team USA faced a formidable challenge from host nation France in the gold medal game on Sunday. What was expected to be a straightforward victory turned into a nail-biting contest, with the Americans struggling to find their rhythm in the first half. France’s physical defense and the energy of the home crowd pushed the U.S. team to the brink, as they trailed by 10 points early in the third quarter.

However, the U.S. women, led by Wilson, defended their dynasty. Wilson, who scored 13 of her 21 points in the final 13 minutes, helped her team overcome the deficit and secure a 67-66 victory. Despite the close score, Wilson emphasized the significance of grinding out tough wins. “It wasn’t the prettiest of games,” she said, “but those are the ones, sometimes, you’ve got to grind out.”