The Team USA women’s basketball team clinched its eighth Olympic gold medal in a nerve-wracking matchup Sunday, beating host nation France 67-66 in front of an energetic home crowd.

A last-second jumper by Gabby Williams for France was ruled as a two-pointer instead of a three-pointer, which would have sent the game into overtime. The down-to-the-wire win marks Team USA’s 61st consecutive Olympic win, a streak dating back to the 1992 Olympic games. Of Team USA’s 61 Olympic wins, only two of those had been by single digits before the game against France, according to Doug Feinberg of the Associated Press.

The team’s eighth gold surpasses the previous record set by the American men’s program, which won seven straight golds from 1936 to 1968. The victory also marks WNBA veteran Diana Taurasi’s sixth gold, setting a record for most gold medals won in a team sport.

The game followed closely on the heels of the U.S. men’s team’s win on Saturday over France in their gold medal game, marking the first time in Olympic history that both men’s and women’s gold medal games featured the same two countries.

The Americans were led by A’ja Wilson, who posted another Olympic double-double with 21 points, 13 rebounds and four blocks, and was named game MVP. Kelsey Plum and Kahleah Copper also contributed with 12 points each. Plum also notched four assists, while Copper’s defensive efforts, with five rebounds and two steals, helped to keep the game close.

The matchup against France was tense. The game saw multiple lead changes, with the score tied on 11 different occasions. Team USA faced a strong challenge from the French defense and struggled with turnovers, at one point trailing by 10 points in the third quarter.

Team USA’s path to the gold medal game had been relatively smooth, with a convincing 85-64 win over Australia in the semifinals. France, on the other hand, reached the final after a dramatic 81-75 overtime victory against Belgium. Williams led the French team against the U.S. team in the final with 19 points and seven rebounds.