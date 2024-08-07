Team USA is moving on in women's basketball at the 2024 Paris Olympics after taking down Nigeria on Wednesday. The USA made easy work of Nigeria as they cruised to an 88-74 win to punch their ticket to the semifinals. Nigeria has been eliminated after posting a 2-2 record at the Olympics. A'ja Wilson was the star of the show for Team USA in the game as she finished with a double-double. Wilson had 20 points and 10 rebounds, and it was her third double-double of the Olympics, putting her into some elite company.

“A'ja Wilson secured her 3rd double-double (14 points, 10 rebounds) of the Olympics at the end of the 3rd quarter of the the USA's quarterfinal matchup,” USA basketball communications said in a post. “She is the first American since Candace Parker (2012) to have as many double-doubles at the event.”

So far at the Olympics, A'ja Wilson has been sensational for Team USA. Her three double-doubles have helped lead her squad to a 4-0 mark, and USA is now just two wins away from winning gold.

There were three other quarterfinal games to see which teams would be joining Team USA as the other three semifinalists. Australia took down Serbia, Belgium took down Spain and France beat Germany to punch their ticket to the next round. The semifinals are set.

Wilson and Team USA will be back in action in the semis on Friday, and they will be taking on Australia. The other semifinal game will be between France and Belgium, and it will also take place on Friday. The two winners of those games will meet in the gold medal matchup, and the losers will battle things out for the bronze medal.

All eyes will be on Wilson on Friday as Team USA battles it out with Australia. It would be surprising to see the USA lose in that matchup, and it will be exciting to see how Wilson performs after another incredible performance in the quarterfinals. She has a chance to put up a fourth double-double on Friday, and that would certainly be a remarkable feat.

Team USA got one step closer to a gold medal on Wednesday, and they are now just two wins away from achieving their goal. A'ja Wilson was phenomenal, and if she continues to play like this, it will be hard to keep the USA off the top of the podium when the gold medal women's basketball game at the Olympics comes to a close.