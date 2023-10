Purported videos of Pakistan fans smashing TVs after their team's abject surrender to India in the 2023 Cricket World Cup in Ahmedabad went viral on social media during the weekend.

On Saturday, Babar Azam and his boys suffered an embarrassing defeat to India at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Gujarat as the Men in Blue dominated the proceedings from start to finish to secure their eighth consecutive triumph over the Green Army in ODI World Cups.

If one analyzes Pakistan's performance in the game against India, the Babar Azam-led side produced a batting display that was very Pakistan-like in Motera.

At 155/2, Pakistan had 300 in sight as two of its most senior batters, captain Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, were batting together in the middle.

As it appeared Pakistan was in control of the proceedings against the Indian bowlers, Mohammed Siraj produced a gem to dismiss Babar Azam, who fell for fifty off 58 balls.

Subsequently, the Pakistan middle order fell like nine-pins, with Kuldeep Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah emerging as the destroyers-in-chief of the Green Army's batting line-up.

Eventually, the Pakistan cricket team was dismissed for 191, with their last eight wickets adding only 37 runs on the scoreboard.

With India needing 192 to register their eighth successive victory over Pakistan in 50-over World Cups, the Men in Blue were off to a flier, with Rohit Sharma smashing the ball over the park.

Rohit Sharma, who struck a blistering hundred in the last match against Afghanistan, appeared in great nick as he dealt in boundaries and sixes throughout his knock in Motera.

The Pakistani bowlers were helpless in front of Rohit Sharma's onslaught as the Indians were on their way to a commanding win over their neighbors.

Though India lost Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli in quick succession, with both contributing 16 runs each, Shreyas Iyer joined Rohit Sharma in the middle, and their 77-run partnership almost sealed the home team's triumph.

But against the run of play, Rohit Sharma, steadily moving toward his second consecutive century in this edition of the World Cup, lost his wicket to Shaheen Shah Afridi as he mistimed a slower ball from the premier Pakistan speedster.

After Rohit Sharma's departure, Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul ensured there were no more hiccups for Team India, as the hosts completed a seven-wicket triumph with more than 19 overs to spare.

Pakistan's shocking capitulation against India led to severe criticism from former cricketers, who tore into the side for committing a series of mistakes during the match.

“This should hurt Pakistan because they weren't able to compete. When you're playing against India obviously it's such an environment where it's 99 per cent India fans and crowds, you're obviously overwhelmed. I understand all of that. But Babar Azam has led this side for a good four or five years, so you've got to rise to the occasion. If you can't win, then at least compete. Pakistan weren't able to do that,” ex-Pakistan cricketer Ramiz Raja told the ICC. “It's a reality and Pakistan have got to do something about it. They can't be termed as ‘chokers' against India because that's not a great tag to have. Somehow it's a mental block, it's a skill block as well. Credit to India for maintaining their presence in World Cup competitions against Pakistan, it's not an easy match for India also because there are emotions involved, there are expectations involved. Then you're supposed to win because it has been happening for so many years that this can get you under a little bit of extra pressure. But they've handled it so well,” Ramiz Raja added. “It's going to hurt them. It's a scarring, it's a pasting, it's a battering and they've been outpaced and outplayed in all the three departments. Babar Azam and the senior players will have to rally around some of the young kids and have got to find an answer. They've got to be brutally honest in those team meetings. I think that is where Pakistan need to start. On the drawing board saying that our spin has been struggling, we shouldn't get out after scoring 50 or a 49, and what were the tailenders doing?,” Ramiz Raja quipped.

Like Ramiz Raja, another Pakistan cricketer, Shoaib Akhtar, ripped into Babar Azam and Co. for a timid display against India.