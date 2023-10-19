Former Pakistan cricketers Moin Khan and Shoaib Malik launched a stinging attack on current skipper Babar Azam after his team's crushing defeat to India in the Cricket World Cup.

Moin Khan even suggested that Babar Azam acted like a leader who feared the opposition.

“Babar's batting in terms of intent, as captain, it was not his natural game. He took 58 balls. When he came to the crease, he was in a settled pitch and situation when the first wicket fell at 41. He should've maintained the flow a bit and attacked slightly. Ye to intent hota hain a pura reflect karta hai team ke andar (The intent reflects within the team). Aapka kaptaan jab dara hua nazar ayega, nahi khelega to ladke bhi phir wese hi react karte hain (If you captain is afraid to play his shots, boys will also react similarly),” Moin Khan told A Sports. “They looked under pressure, and clearly, because of this, they didn't execute proper shots. Aap pehle se dare hue honge yaar mai shots khelunga to out na ho jaun(You are afraid whether you'll get out while playing the shots). I didn't see intent from any batters,” the former Pakistan wicketkeeper added.

On the other hand, Shoaib Malik argued in favor of Babar Azam's removal from the captaincy of the Pakistan Cricket Team.

In his place, Shoaib Malik opined that Shaheen Shah Afridi be appointed the skipper.

“I gave an opinion in the past as well that Babar Azam should leave captaincy. This is my personal opinion. Babar does not think out of the box as a captain. He is doing captaincy but the improvement is not coming. He can do wonders for Pakistan as a player,” Shoaib Malik said. “Shaheen Afridi should become captain in white ball cricket in case Babar Azam resigns. He has done an attacking captaincy for Lahore Qalandars,” he commented. “Babar Azam has been running the show, this is his responsibility. Sit with the players. There should be B and C plans. When you play big teams, they counterattack your plan A, and you don't have an answer,” Shoaib Malik continued.

Shoaib Malik's remarks did not go well with Mohammad Yousuf, who questioned the timing of his call as the World Cup was ongoing in India.

Mohammad Yousuf even criticized Wasim Akram, who was part of the same television show where Shoaib Malik shared his views against Babar Azam, for not stopping the veteran all-rounder from making such a demoralizing statement.

“During the World Cup, I don't think anybody should talk about this. Secondly, Imran Khan captained in 1983 and 1987 and lost both times before winning on his third attempt in 1992. Any good player should be allowed to continue as a captain for a long time. He is the captain because he has the ability. He did not become the captain because he is related to the PCB chairman. He is a genuine skipper. So talking about him in this manner is a loss for Pakistan and for him as well, especially amid the immense pressure post that loss against India. I am shocked that Wasim Akram, who was sitting there, did not stop him either,” Mohammad Yousuf told SAMAA TV.

Mohammad Yousuf may have defended Babar Azam, but the Pakistan skipper's recent actions have been under the scanner.

Earlier, Wasim Akram tore into current skipper Babar Azam after the latter took a signed jersey from Virat Kohli following the Green Army's defeat to Team India in the 2023 Cricket World Cup last week.

Virat Kohli and Babar Azam have a mutual admiration for each other and have often spoken highly about their contributions to the Pakistani and Indian teams, respectively.

However, the episode angered ex-Pakistan captain Wasim Akram, who blasted Babar Azam for the incident.

“Everybody is showing this clip over and over again. But after your fans are so hurt after a disappointing performance, this should be a private matter, it should not be done in an open ground,” Wasim Akram said during a discussion on a Pakistan television show.

“That's what I exactly said when I saw the picture [getting the jersey publicly, not privately],” he added.

“Today was not the day to do this. If you want to do it – if your uncle's son has asked you to get Kohli's shirt – then do it after the game in the dressing room,” the former Pakistan speedster argued.

“Babar should have not met Kohli on the ground. This was not the situation to meet Kohli openly. Babar should have taken the shirt privately from Virat,” Wasim Akram insisted.

On Saturday, the Babar Azam-led side produced a batting display that was very Pakistan-like at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

At 155/2, Pakistan had 300 in sight as two of its most senior batters, captain Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, were batting together in the middle.

As it appeared Pakistan was in control of the proceedings against the Indian bowlers, Mohammed Siraj produced a gem to dismiss Babar Azam, who fell for fifty off 58 balls.

Subsequently, the Pakistan middle order fell like nine-pins, with Kuldeep Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah emerging as the destroyers-in-chief of the Green Army's batting line-up.

Eventually, the Pakistan cricket team was dismissed for 191, with their last eight wickets adding only 37 runs on the scoreboard.

With India needing 192 to register their eighth successive victory over Pakistan in 50-over World Cups, the Men in Blue were off to a flier, with Rohit Sharma smashing the ball over the park.

Rohit Sharma, who struck a blistering hundred in the last match against Afghanistan, appeared in great nick as he dealt in boundaries and sixes throughout his knock in Motera.

The Pakistani bowlers were helpless in front of Rohit Sharma's onslaught as the Indians were on their way to a commanding win over their neighbors.

Though India lost Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli in quick succession, with both contributing 16 runs each, Shreyas Iyer joined Rohit Sharma in the middle, and their 77-run partnership almost sealed the home team's triumph.

But against the run of play, Rohit Sharma, steadily moving toward his second consecutive century in this edition of the World Cup, lost his wicket to Shaheen Shah Afridi as he mistimed a slower ball from the premier Pakistan speedster.

After Rohit Sharma's departure, Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul ensured there were no more hiccups for Team India, as the hosts completed a seven-wicket triumph with more than 19 overs to spare.

Indians are currently in the second spot in the table behind New Zealand. Having won four matches, the Kiwis have eight points while the Men in Blue have six.