PHOENIX– There have been few instances this season where the Phoenix Suns have been outworked. Another instance came against the Chicago Bulls on Thursday.

Although the 105-103 signaled a close game, don't let the score fool you. Even for someone like Devin Booker, he knew that his team didn't bring the right energy.

Normally, they are the ones diving for 50/50 balls, picking up full court, and establishing the pace of play. Thursday's game was a deviation from their standard, yet Booker sees a silver lining with struggling in the energy department.

“That’s been our MO all year. We see what happens when we do it, and tonight’s an example of when we don’t. Hopefully, this is a learning lesson from here on out,” Booker said in the locker room postgame.

The shorthanded Bulls went through a winless February, but squeaked out some impressive wins to begin March. They rolled with that momentum heading into Thursday and took full advantage.

Their pace of play and paint presence were difference makers. Guys like Collin Sexton and Guerschon Yabusele put immense pressure on the basket, and worked harder for second chance opportunties.

Who else agreed with Devin Booker's assessment of Suns energy?

Head coach Jordan Ott has been one who's never afraid to hold his team accountable. After all, Ott had an accountability challenge for the Suns before last Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Did he do the same after the loss to the Bulls? Not necessarily, but he mentioned a game tactic he used to spark some energy. He mentioned that they blitzed because they needed energy, and that it's something he shouldn't have to ask for.

Either way, Ott knows that these conversations about a lack of effort all have the same root.

“We do it with honesty,” Ott explained. “We took the first time out, again, we had zero (forced) turnovers. The reason I know we have zero (forced) turnovers because I said it to the group. Then at halftime we just talked about wasting possessions.

“We can't waste possessions, we're not that type of team, and we gotta somehow get our activity and energy up. That's why we're searching. We're searching for different lineups, different guys.”

Luckily for the Suns, they'll have their next game on Friday as the second-leg of a back-to-back. It will give them minimal time to dwell in Thursday's surprising loss and hopefully use it as a learning lesson, like Booker said.