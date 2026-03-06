Jamal Murray is tired of the narratives. For years, the Denver Nuggets point guard has been labeled as a “Laker killer,” a player who seemingly only finds his highest gear when the purple and gold are on the other side of the court. Following Denver's 120-113 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night, Murray decided he had heard enough of the hyper-specific praise.

When reporter Ryan Blackburn asked if he plays with more intensity against Los Angeles, Murray offered a three-word reality check that doubled as a cold-blooded mic drop: “I had 45 last game.”

The math certainly checks out. Just three nights prior, Murray torched the Utah Jazz for 45 points in a gritty 128-125 win. His point was simple: he isn't hunting the Lakers; he is just hunting buckets, regardless of who is standing in front of him. Whether it is a division rival or a cellar-dweller, the flamethrower stays lit.

Against the Lakers at Ball Arena, Jamal Murray stayed hot, especially during a dominant opening stretch. He dropped 20 of his 28 points in the first half, helping the Nuggets jump out to a 16-3 lead that they never truly relinquished.

While the Lakers kept things interesting down the stretch, Denver’s star duo proved too much to handle. Nikola Jokic complemented Murray with a massive triple-double, posting 28 points, 12 rebounds, and 13 assists to steady the ship whenever Los Angeles threatened a comeback.

The night was historic for the visitors, even in a losing effort. LeBron James officially broke the record held by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for career field goals with his 15,838th bucket in the first quarter. James finished with 16 points before an elbow injury briefly sidelined him, while Luka Doncic led the Lakers' scoring effort with 27 points.

Despite the star power on the other side, the story remains Denver’s steady dominance. The Nuggets moved to 39-24, creating some much-needed breathing room in a crowded Western Conference playoff race. For Jamal Murray, it was just another day at the office, and if you think he is only doing this because it’s the Lakers, he has 45 reasons from Monday night to prove you wrong.