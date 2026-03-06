The Anaheim Ducks have not advanced to the Stanley Cup Playoffs since 2018, but make no mistake, they are not satisfied with merely participating in the festivities after their prolonged stay in obscurity. This franchise is looking to disrupt the natural order of things in the Western Conference. Their latest move hammers home that sentiment. Fourth-year general manager Pat Verbeek struck a big deal with the Washington Capitals for longtime defenseman John Carlson, per NHL insider Elliotte Friedman.

Anaheim is trading a conditional first-round draft pick in either 2026 or 2027 and will also send a 2027 third-rounder to Washington.