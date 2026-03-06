After years of being on top of the NFL landscape, the Kansas City Chiefs came back down to Earth in 2025. Their lackluster roster was exposed to start the year, going down 0-2 at first and hovering around the .500 mark. The killing blow came when Patrick Mahomes suffered an ACL injury, but Kansas City was doomed way before Mahomes went down.

After the reality check that was the 2025 season, the Chiefs now have to find ways to improve their roster. The best way to do so is through free agency and through the draft. However, with their limited cap space, Kansas City doesn't quite have the flexibility to go after big-name free agents.

That doesn't mean that the door is closed for them to improve in free agency, though. They've cleared out some cap space after trading Trent McDuffie and releasing Jawaan Taylor, giving them around $24 million in usable money. They also have other avenues to create cap space, including more releases or contract restructuring. What they'll do with that money is going to make or break their 2026 season. Let's look at the free agents that they need to sign in order to stay competitive.

Mike Evans, WR



For a few years now, the Chiefs have somehow gotten by with subpar wide receiver talent. Ever since Tyreek Hill left the team in 2022, Kansas City hasn't had a true top wide receiver. Despite not having Hill, the Chiefs still won two Super Bowls and made it to three Super Bowl games in that time period. One can debate whether it's Mahomes making things work somehow or Andy Reid crafting an impeccable offensive scheme. Either way, it's impressive.

It's also an extremely volatile way to compete, though. Without a true top wide receiver, the Chiefs relied heavily on Mahomes to try and create magic. It's worked, but last season showed that there's a limit to the magic that Mahomes and Reid can do. Kansas City's offense floundered in part due to the lack of separation its receivers were able to generate.

Mike Evans is on the older side, and he'll probably ask for a contract that will strain the Chiefs' wallets. Some sources have reported that Evans is seeking a contract with an AAV of $25 million. His projected AAV sits at around $20 million. If the Chiefs can ask Evans to knock that number down by a few digits, he'd be a massive help to the team. Even at his age, Evans is still adept at creating separation and has secure hands to go along with it.

Travis Etienne, RB

Another issue with the offense was the utter lack of a coherent running game. The Chiefs were never going to be a run-heavy team like other teams. That being said, they've always been passable when they did run the ball in previous years. In 2025, though, the Chiefs' run game was completely non-existent. At one point, Mahomes was the leading rusher of Kansas City with his scrambles over Kareem Hunt and Isiah Pacheco.

Hunt is still a solid short-yardage option that the Chiefs could choose to keep (he's also a free agent this offseason. If the Chiefs want to take an explosive running back option in free agency, they should look towards a name linked to them in previous years. There have been rumors before that the Chiefs were interested in taking Travis Etienne, and that the feeling is mutual.

With Etienne hitting free agency this offseason, the Chiefs need to swoop in and take the Jacksonville Jaguars running back. Etienne bounced back in 2025, notching 1,107 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on the ground. Etienne's 4.3 rushing yards per attempt show some semblance of explosiveness, something that the Chiefs have lacked from the backfield for quite some time now.

Jaylen Watson, CB

The last name on the list is not an outside free agent. With McDuffie getting traded, the Chiefs' cornerback room takes a severe hit. McDuffie was one of the best corners in the league, so losing him is already a tough blow for Steve Spagnuolo's unit.

There's another cornerback on the Chiefs who is in danger of leaving. Fellow cornerback Jaylen Watson is also a free agent, and he's been an integral part of the Chiefs' dynasty. He recorded three interceptions and 23 pass breakups during his time with the team.

Yes, there are other cornerback options in the free agent market. Players like Tariq Woolen, Alonte Taylor, and Greg Newsome are available for the Chiefs. They could also take a cornerback with their ninth-overall pick in the draft. That being said, coming into the season without a concrete plan at cornerback is just asking for disaster. The Chiefs are much better off keeping Watson on the team and figuring out who to pair him with.