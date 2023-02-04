Pakistan cricket star Sohail Khan faced a massive backlash from fans following his comments on premier India batter Virat Kohli. Sohail Khan’s ‘demeaning’ remarks about Virat Kohli came during a recent podcast where he revealed his run-in with the Indian maestro during the 2015 ODI World Cup in Australia.
Virat Kohli was the hero of India’s victory over Pakistan in the prestigious competition, with a score of 107 at the time. However, the Delhi-born player was involved in a heated exchange with the Pakistan bowler during his masterful knock.
“Virat came. He said to me ‘Aap cricket mein abhi aaye hain. And itni baatein karte ho (You’ve just arrived, and you speak so much). I was a Test cricketer back then. I had played Test matches in 2006-07. Then in between, I endured a troubled knee, which forced me out of action. I said, ‘Beta jab tu Under-19 khel raha tha na, tera baap Test cricketer tha‘ (Son, when you were playing Under-19 for India, your father was a Test player). That’s how I said it. Then, if you look carefully, Misbah intervened, and he got angry at me. He asked me to keep quiet,” Sohail Khan said on the Nadir Ali Podcast.
“MS Dhoni, on the other hand, came to Kohli and told him ‘Kohli, be on the side. He is an old rice [seasoned player], you don’t know him,” Sohail Khan added.
Ask world fo you know sohail khan
World says who is sohail khan
Don’t become a Baap @imVkohli is baap of Pakistan team
Ask @HarisRauf14@babarazam258@KamranAkmal23 and more
Even in Pakistan people doesn’t know who is
Sohail khan
— Akki1115 (@Akki11151) February 3, 2023
Who cares 😅 about the statement of third class player about the world class player.😬
These are just Pakistani things, in this fashion these type of people gets attention which they didn't get during their duties for national side.
I strongly condemn his words 🤮🙏
— Afaq_Malik🇵🇰 (@Afaqmalik0786) February 3, 2023
2009== 2006 according to sohail khan(ex pakistan cricketer) 😂🤣🤣🤣🤣
Oo beta tere baap ne 2008 me hi U19 world cup jeet liya tha aur usne 2009 me india ke liye debut kr diya tha
Chal nalle sohail khan apne baap ko na sikha ch@@tya 😴😴😴#ViratKohli𓃵#Cricketpic.twitter.com/79ChjMwBxJ
— Vikash(VK18) (@imviratarmy_) February 3, 2023
First of all, Virat is the BAAP of the whole Pakistan. He has proved it many times and will prove it again in the 2023 world cup. Sohail Khan made his test debut in 2009 after Kohli's International cricket debut despite being 4 years older than him. What a loser!!#ViratKohli𓃵
— MCG 48 off 18 (@ImAmaR13) February 2, 2023
Virat Kohli to Sohail Khan Beta jab tum show me beth ke backchodi kar rahe thee tera baap 74 century maar chuka tha International cricket me. https://t.co/FWKwnP6HQo
— Vikas Rawat (@rawatricki123) February 3, 2023
Sohail Khan ne jitne carreer me total matches khele hain ussey jyada kohli ne centuries lagaya hai
Sohail khan total matches played- 27 including all three formats
Virat kohli- 74 centuries…..
Ab baap kaun hai??
— Pankaj Kumar Dubey (@dubeypankj85) February 3, 2023
However, this isn’t the first time Sohail Khan has made controversial remarks about the Indian superstar.
Previously, he said that Virat Kohli’s sixes on the bowling of Haris in last year’s T20 World Cup in Australia were easy shots.
“Abhi jo Haris Rauf ko jo chakka maara hai usne (Kohli). Peeche hatt ke yun straight ka jo mara hai…(The straight six that Virat Kohli hit against Haris Rauf in T20 World Cup by creating room for himself),” the host said before Sohail Khan continued: “…wo mere khayal se Shaheen ko mara tha (That I think came on the bowling of Shaheen Afridi).”
“Chakke to lagte rehte hai. Nahi nahi. Koi bhi (mushkil) nahi. (Sixes do come in matches. It was not a difficult shot),” Sohail Khan stated.
Sohail Khan’s claim was contrary to the opinion of several former cricketers, including Australia great Greg Chappell, who labeled Virat Kohli’s unbeaten 82-run-knock against the Babar Azam led side as the greatest T20 innings ever.
“The Bhagavad Gita is the holy book which is the synthesis of Hinduism. Literally translated, it means ‘the song by God’. Virat Kohli played an innings that was as close to a ‘song by god’ as has ever been played in T20 cricket,” Greg Chappell wrote in his column for an Australian media outlet at the time.
“Like a cat playing with a new skein of wool, Kohli teased then expertly picked apart an excellent Pakistan bowling attack until it lay unravelled, spent and exposed on the green carpet of the MCG,” the former Australian batter pointed out.
“It was an innings that showcased the art of batting like no other that I have seen in a lifetime of watching cricket. Ironically, it was also the innings that legitimised T20 cricket as, dare I say it, an art form, more than any that I have seen in the past 15 years. It gave me immense pleasure as it was played by one of the staunchest supporters and exponents of Test cricket of the past 145 years,” Greg Chappell elaborated.
“I can think of many of the best hitters in the modern game who could have pulled off a similar victory, and probably have, but none has ever done it with pure batting skills in the manner that Kohli did against Pakistan. Only Adam Gilchrist has come close in the past, but this was even more esoteric than some of his most sublime efforts. It was simply impossible to look away,” the former India coach opined.
“His two sixes to end the over against Rauf were the turning point. For the first, he leaned back and muscled the delivery straight down the ground from a back-of-a-length slower ball. For the next, he shifted his weight to the off side to flick another reasonable delivery over short fine leg. It was brave and it was audacious, and it swung the game,” Greg Chappell argued.
“Pakistan ran into the perfect storm. Kohli only had to bat for an hour or so and his team was in need. Conditions were ideal. It is likely the best T20 innings of his career, and it may also be one of the most satisfying in any format. He looked completely at home. He was in his element,” the Australian Test stalwart remarked.
“Kohli is the most complete Indian batsman of my time. Only the greatest of champions has the courage and the intelligence to transport their imagination beyond the mortal plane. Kohli has that. Perhaps only Tiger Pataudi has come close to transcending a similar stratosphere,” he declared.