Pakistan cricket star Sohail Khan faced a massive backlash from fans following his comments on premier India batter Virat Kohli. Sohail Khan’s ‘demeaning’ remarks about Virat Kohli came during a recent podcast where he revealed his run-in with the Indian maestro during the 2015 ODI World Cup in Australia.

Virat Kohli was the hero of India’s victory over Pakistan in the prestigious competition, with a score of 107 at the time. However, the Delhi-born player was involved in a heated exchange with the Pakistan bowler during his masterful knock.

“Virat came. He said to me ‘Aap cricket mein abhi aaye hain. And itni baatein karte ho (You’ve just arrived, and you speak so much). I was a Test cricketer back then. I had played Test matches in 2006-07. Then in between, I endured a troubled knee, which forced me out of action. I said, ‘Beta jab tu Under-19 khel raha tha na, tera baap Test cricketer tha‘ (Son, when you were playing Under-19 for India, your father was a Test player). That’s how I said it. Then, if you look carefully, Misbah intervened, and he got angry at me. He asked me to keep quiet,” Sohail Khan said on the Nadir Ali Podcast. “MS Dhoni, on the other hand, came to Kohli and told him ‘Kohli, be on the side. He is an old rice [seasoned player], you don’t know him,” Sohail Khan added.

Ask world fo you know sohail khan

World says who is sohail khan

Don’t become a Baap @imVkohli is baap of Pakistan team

Ask @HarisRauf14@babarazam258@KamranAkmal23 and more

Even in Pakistan people doesn’t know who is

Sohail khan — Akki1115 (@Akki11151) February 3, 2023

Who cares 😅 about the statement of third class player about the world class player.😬

These are just Pakistani things, in this fashion these type of people gets attention which they didn't get during their duties for national side.

I strongly condemn his words 🤮🙏 — Afaq_Malik🇵🇰 (@Afaqmalik0786) February 3, 2023

2009== 2006 according to sohail khan(ex pakistan cricketer) 😂🤣🤣🤣🤣 Oo beta tere baap ne 2008 me hi U19 world cup jeet liya tha aur usne 2009 me india ke liye debut kr diya tha Chal nalle sohail khan apne baap ko na sikha ch@@tya 😴😴😴#ViratKohli𓃵#Cricketpic.twitter.com/79ChjMwBxJ — Vikash(VK18) (@imviratarmy_) February 3, 2023

First of all, Virat is the BAAP of the whole Pakistan. He has proved it many times and will prove it again in the 2023 world cup. Sohail Khan made his test debut in 2009 after Kohli's International cricket debut despite being 4 years older than him. What a loser!!#ViratKohli𓃵 — MCG 48 off 18 (@ImAmaR13) February 2, 2023

@Varungiri0 Virat Kohli to Sohail Khan Beta jab tum show me beth ke backchodi kar rahe thee tera baap 74 century maar chuka tha International cricket me. https://t.co/FWKwnP6HQo — Vikas Rawat (@rawatricki123) February 3, 2023

Sohail Khan ne jitne carreer me total matches khele hain ussey jyada kohli ne centuries lagaya hai

Sohail khan total matches played- 27 including all three formats

Virat kohli- 74 centuries…..

Ab baap kaun hai?? — Pankaj Kumar Dubey (@dubeypankj85) February 3, 2023

However, this isn’t the first time Sohail Khan has made controversial remarks about the Indian superstar.

Previously, he said that Virat Kohli’s sixes on the bowling of Haris in last year’s T20 World Cup in Australia were easy shots.

“Abhi jo Haris Rauf ko jo chakka maara hai usne (Kohli). Peeche hatt ke yun straight ka jo mara hai…(The straight six that Virat Kohli hit against Haris Rauf in T20 World Cup by creating room for himself),” the host said before Sohail Khan continued: “…wo mere khayal se Shaheen ko mara tha (That I think came on the bowling of Shaheen Afridi).” “Chakke to lagte rehte hai. Nahi nahi. Koi bhi (mushkil) nahi. (Sixes do come in matches. It was not a difficult shot),” Sohail Khan stated.

Sohail Khan’s claim was contrary to the opinion of several former cricketers, including Australia great Greg Chappell, who labeled Virat Kohli’s unbeaten 82-run-knock against the Babar Azam led side as the greatest T20 innings ever.