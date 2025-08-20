Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll is preparing for his return to NFL sidelines with a clear mindset as he leads his new team into one of football’s most competitive divisions.

Speaking to ESPN’s Ryan McFadden, Carroll shared a brief but pointed reflection about coaching in the AFC West, which features accomplished head coaches Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs, Sean Payton of the Denver Broncos, and Jim Harbaugh of the Los Angeles Chargers.

“If you're going to be any good, you got to beat the best teams,” Carroll said. “…I better get my act together.”

The 72-year-old coach signed a three-year deal with the Raiders in January that includes a team option for a fourth year. Carroll’s return to coaching follows a 14-year tenure with the Seattle Seahawks, where he compiled a 137-89-1 regular season record and a 10-9 mark in the postseason. He remains the winningest coach in Seahawks history and led the team to five division titles and two Super Bowl appearances, including a victory in Super Bowl XLVIII.

During his time in Seattle, Carroll built a reputation for fielding dominant defensive units. His Seahawks defense led the NFL in scoring defense for four straight seasons from 2012 to 2015 — a feat unmatched in the modern era.

Pete Carroll embraces the challenge of leading the Raiders through a stacked AFC West

Article Continues Below

Carroll now faces the task of revitalizing a Raiders franchise that finished the 2024 season with a 4–13 record. The team has undergone major changes this offseason, including acquiring quarterback Geno Smith from the Seahawks in March and drafting running back Ashton Jeanty with the No. 6 overall pick.

The Raiders are set to conclude their preseason schedule with a matchup against the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday at 7:00 p.m. CDT at State Farm Stadium. The game will air on FOX5 Las Vegas. Las Vegas tied its preseason opener 23-23 against Seattle and lost its second game 22-19 to the San Francisco 49ers.

Following the preseason finale, the Raiders will begin the 2025 NFL regular season on the road against the New England Patriots on Sept. 7. The game will mark Carroll’s official return to the regular season as a head coach after stepping away from the Seahawks following the 2023 campaign.

With established rivals in the division and high expectations surrounding his return, Carroll’s challenge in Las Vegas is significant. However, his experience and track record of building competitive teams suggest he is well-positioned to guide the Raiders through what he acknowledges is a loaded AFC West.