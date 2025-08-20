Ivica Zubac's NBA 2K26 rating of an 87 may seem undeserved to some, but many fans are coming to his defense. The Clippers' Center is coming off his best year yet, and the developers over at Visual Concepts have rewarded him with a great NBA 2K rating. At launch, he'll boast a rating higher than players like Jimmy Butler, Tyrese Maxey, and more. Before comparing Zubac to those players, let's first see if he's deserving of such a rating.

Fans Defend Ivica Zubac's NBA 2K26 Rating

NBA 2K really gave Ivica Zubac a higher rating than: 🎮 Jimmy Butler

🎮 Tyrese Maxey

🎮 Julius Randle

🎮 De'Aaron Fox

🎮 Franz Wagner Chat is this valid? pic.twitter.com/X0hehRo2aY — Basketball Forever (@bballforever_) August 20, 2025

The NBA 2K26 Ratings for players ranked 50th-31st, with Clippers' Center Ivica Zubac earning an 87 OVR. This puts him higher than players like Jimmy Butler, Tyrese Maxey, De'Aaron Fox, and more. A post from Basketball Forever on X asked fans if this rating was “valid”.

“I mean Zubac was much better this season” one user posted. “Zubac is the 2nd best center in the league under Jokic,” said another. Overall, most people seem to agree with the rating.

Of course, there were a few who didn't agree. “No, that had to be a typo, right @NBA2K?” Most of the disagreement stems comes from comparing his rating to other players. But what do we think?

Does Ivica Zubac deserve an 87 OVR in NBA 2K26?

Yes, Ivica Zubac enjoyed the best season of his career in 2024-2025, and deserves his 87 rating in NBA 2K26. Without comparing him to players like Maxey or Butler, let's just look at Zubac the invidual.

In 2024-2025, he started and played 80 games, averaging over 30 minutes per game. That's tied for second most for all centers, only under Jarrett Allen. Furthermore, Zubac earned career highs in:

Rebounds per game (12.6)

Assists per game (2.7)

Steals per game (.7)

Points per game (16.8)

What's more important is that Zubac continued to play well in the postseason, averaging over 10 rebounds and 18 points per game. Zubac and the Clippers lost to the Nuggets in the First Round in seven games. He led the team in rebounds in 4 out of seven games, while leading the team in points in their Game 5 loss.

Overall, Zubac has played well enough to garner a high rating in NBA 2K26. But he's also not at the level of someone like Nikola Jokic. Therefore, an 87 rating makes sense to us.

Now, when comparing his rating to other players, that's where things get subjective. We won't argue who deserves which rating. Perhaps Jimmy Butler could use a higher rating. At the same time, he turns 36 this season.

And Tyrese Maxey is a phenomenal player. However, a season-ending injury ended his 2024-2025 campaign early. Therefore, he didn't have an opportunity to increase it.

Regardless, all of these ratings are subject to change as the season goes on.

Lastly, for more gaming and NBA news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.