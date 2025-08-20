The Cleveland Browns still have some figuring out to do at quarterback. Cleveland did announce that Joe Flacco will be the team's starter in Week 1. However, that still leaves Kenny Pickett, Shedeur Sanders, and Dillon Gabriel competing for a number of backup spots behind Flacco. Thankfully, the Browns still have a few practices before they have to make a final decision.

Browns QB Shedeur Sanders returned to training camp practice on Wednesday, per The Athletic's Zac Jackson.

Sanders is recovering from an oblique injury that kept him out of practice on Tuesday.

The Browns want to get Sanders as many reps in practice as possible before the regular season. It is great to hear that he is back at practice.

Jackson also noted that CB Denzel Ward was not at practice because of the injury he suffered on Tuesday.

Finally, WR Cedric Tillman was on the field but did not actually practice.

Where does Shedeur Sanders stand in Browns' pecking order ahead of preseason finale?

Sanders may be back at practice. But where does he stand with Cleveland's coaching staff?

According to recent reports, Sanders still has plenty of work to do to impress them.

Browns reporter Chris Easterling posted Cleveland's unofficial depth chart ahead of their preseason finale against the Rams. The depth chart reveals that Sanders is fourth on the depth chart behind Flacco, Pickett, and Gabriel.

“Unofficial depth chart for #Browns ahead of ‘dress rehearsal' game vs. Rams has order behind Joe Flacco like before: Pickett, Gabriel, Sanders, Huntley.”

This is somewhat surprising because Pickett has missed most of the preseason with a hamstring injury.

Gabriel has also dealt with a hamstring injury during training camp, but his was less severe.

The Browns did trade to acquire Pickett from the Eagles, which does show their faith in him. So it should be no surprise that he's ahead of Sanders on the depth chart.

But Sanders is in a dangerous spot in fourth place.

Sanders needs to make the most of any snaps he's given during Saturday's dress rehearsal against the Rams.