Before heading back to the NFL, Jim Harbaugh led the Michigan Wolverines to a national title. However, Harbaugh and Michigan are dealing with sign-stealing and recruiting violation allegations. Even though he is with the Los Angeles Chargers now, former Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer wants the NFL to punish Harbaugh for his violations in college football.

While Harbaugh is no longer with Michigan, Meyer says there is precedent for the league stepping in. When Ohio State head coach Jim Tressle went from the school to the Indianapolis Colts to coach. However, the NFL stepped in and made him honor the punishment that the NCAA gave him. This time, though, Meyer is not optimistic that Roger Gooddell and the league will act.

Harbaugh is excited to get his second season started in Los Angeles. However, the cloud of the investigation still hangs over him as he tries to coach his team. In Meyer's opinion, Michigan's former coach should not get to escape judgement because he moved on to the NFL. He said as much on Triple Option, where he spoke about what the NFL will do when it comes to Harbaugh.

Article Continues Below

“There’s an elephant in the room here, boys, that no one is talking about. When Jim Tressle was fired at Ohio State and he was given a suspension, Roger Goodell, commissioner of the National Football League, came out and said that we're going to honor that violation. They were going to honor that suspension,” Meyer said. “And you remember he went to the Indianapolis Colts to work in the replay room or something. The Colts, because of the respect they had for the NCAA, and the suspension, do you realize they suspended Jim Tressle? So he was unable to perform his duties for the first six games of the year for the Indianapolis Colts. The question, I think we all know the answer. Any chance that Roger Goodell and the NFL? Of course not. And I don’t know why.”

Meyer's short stint with the Jacksonville Jaguars ended poorly. However, Harbaugh is trying to prove that coaches can transition from college to the NFL and still have success. Whether or not the NFL suspends the Chargers' quote is still unknown.