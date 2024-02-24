Porsha Williams has filed for divorce from Simon Guobadia after 15 months of marriage. According to People, an insider says that the reason for Williams's filing is an “ongoing matter.”
Despite the divorce announcement, Williams posted a Valentine's Day shot of herself in a bikini with dozens of red roses.
“Happy Wife Happy Life 🇦🇪🌹Mrs.Guobadias,” she captioned the photos.
A month before they said “I do,” in their American wedding Williams wrote about their Nigerian wedding celebrating their love and Guobadia's culture.
“I am reminded today of a beautiful world where we are able to enjoy the culture and traditions of others, coexisting in peace. My marriage has been that which has embraced love, peace and harmony, and I wish and pray the same on everyone on earth this day.”
Guobadia proposed to Williams after publicly dating for one month. The relationship caused a stir as Guobadia was previously married to Falynn Guobadia who also stars on The Real Housewives of Atlanta.
Porsha Williams To Return To The Real Housewives of Atlanta
This comes after the Real Housewives of Atlanta star announced her return to the series. Williams will be in season 16.
“I'm incredibly thankful for the vision and faith NBCUniversal has put in me to be a larger part of their family,” Porsha says in the video. “I'm looking forward to being back on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, and showing the world my new world!”
Fans and flocked to the comment section to express their excitement for Williams' return.
“Told you it was a pause!” Andy Cohen who hosts the reunions for the franchise commented.
“👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾,” RHOA star Kandi Burress commented.
“THE CHEQUE HASS CLEARED ,, The bag IS SECURED AND WE ARE READYYYYYY,” a fan wrote.
“I don’t watch TV anymore but I’ll be watching my Porshhhhh,” another fan wrote.
Williams' return follows her leaving in 2021 after starting the franchise in 2014. She also had a spin-off called Porsha's Family Matters that premiered in 2021 and ended after one season.
“I had already decided that it was time for me to step away at least six months before I told any of the executives what I was going to do — and long before I even met my now-husband,” she says. “I was turning 40, I was hitting my 10-year mark on the show, and I really just had to reassess where I was and what I wanted totally out of my life. So that's where that decision came from.”