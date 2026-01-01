Chet Holmgren and the Oklahoma City Thunder held the Portland Trail Blazers to 41 points in the second half, cruising to a 124-95 win at the Paycom Center. After Holmgren revealed that opposing teams defend him differently, he swatted a season-high six blocks against the Trail Blazers.

After the game, Holmgren discussed how the Thunder tightened up its defense after halftime.

“Playing as a unit on that end of the floor, just being connected. We’re all flying around. When you do that, you can really speed teams up,” Holmgren said. “But at the same time, you have to be ready to move fast, and help each other, as well, because you’re going to give up advantages. When that’s happening, you just gotta be able to cover for each other multiple times.”

Holmgren has finished with 12 blocks across his previous three outings, all victories, following the Thunder’s loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Christmas Day. Oklahoma City’s win against the Trail Blazers wraps up a four-game homestand at the Paycom Center.

Chet Holmgren discusses opposing teams’ defense vs. Thunder

Thunder forward Chet Holmgren feels the difference in how opposing teams defend him compared to how they defend his teammates. Coming off a win against the Hawks that came down to the wire, Holmgren reflected on how he’s forced to adapt to the opposition’s defensive schemes.

“Every single game is different, which, really, it is. I feel like I get guarded [differently] more than anyone else on the team, just depending on other team’s personnel, how they want to scheme things up,” Holmgren said. “But I think it’s beautiful.

“Take what the defense gives me, be aggressive, and just try to get my stuff into the game — some nights it’s going to be turning over my right shoulder, some nights it’s going to be turning over my left shoulder. Just got to be efficient and quick to get to my stuff.”

The Thunder will face the Warriors on the road on Friday.