The Chicago Bears are entering their Week 18 matchup against the Detroit Lions looking to clinch the NFC's No. 2 overall seed. Their wide receiver situation is headed in two different directions entering the matchup.

Rome Odunze missed practice for a second-straight day as he battles through his foot injury. On the flip side, Luther Burden returned to a full practice on Thursday amid his quad injury, via the team's PR account on X, formerly Twitter.

Odunze hasn't played since re-aggravating his foot injury in Week 18. While the Bears want the No. 2 seed, they would prefer having the wide receiver healthy for the playoffs. They seem likely to give him another week off before attempting to up his practice reps leading into the postseason. With veteran Olamide Zaccheaus getting in a full practice, he should take some of the targets that would've gone to Odunze.

As will Burden. The rookie is coming off of breakout performance against the San Francisco 49ers, catching eight passes for 138 yards and a touchdown. Throughout his entire rookie season, Burden has made 44 receptions for 617 yards and two touchdowns. Alongside DJ Moore, he'll again take on a featured role in Week 18.

Despite all their success in year one, head coach Ben Johnson is still building out his passing offense with the Bears. But it is clear that both Odunze and Burden will carry considerable roles for the foreseeable future. The fact will remain true in Week 18 for Burden. Chicago hopes Odunze will re-join the party come playoff time.