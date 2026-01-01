New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani hosted his inauguration at City Hall, as there will be a new era when it comes to who will be serving the city for the foreseeable future. Mamdani said a lot of things that residents of the city may have liked, and he had a few bars that caught the attention of New York Knicks fans.

During his speech, he gave a shoutout to Jalen Brunson, and even did his three-point celebration, where he puts his hand over his face.

“From those who stride out onto our Broadway stages and from our starting point guard at Madison Square Garden. Let us demand the same from those who work in government,” Mamdani said.

Mamdani just gave a shout out to ⁦@jalenbrunson1⁩ in his inauguration speech. pic.twitter.com/hRceTYtY5i — Stefan Bondy (@SbondyNBA) January 1, 2026 Expand Tweet

It's no surprise that Brunson is getting shoutouts from people of a higher stature in the city, especially since he has brought life into Madison Square Garden over the past few years. When Brunson steps on the floor, expect a lot of clutch buckets and a lot of points. It's a big reason why the Knicks are in second place in the Eastern Conference.

Not only do the fans appreciate him, but it's likewise for him as well. After their win against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Christmas, where they made a fourth-quarter comeback and won, Brunson said that the fans were a big part of why they were able to get the victory.

“Just our fan base, our fans are electric, and yeah, it was crazy, and I think Christmas has something to do with it,” Brunson said. “The way our bench really got us back in the game, and they got the crowd fired up as well.”

There's no surprise why New York loves Brunson, and it's because of things like that. Moving forward, don't be shocked if he is mentioned in anybody else's speech.