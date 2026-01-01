Texas football closed the 2025 season with a statement performance that immediately reshaped expectations for the year ahead. After overpowering Michigan in the Cheez It Citrus Bowl, head coach Steve Sarkisian made it clear the program views 2026 not as a rebuild, but as a championship opportunity.

The Longhorns defeated the Wolverines 41–27 on December 31, finishing the program's second season in the SEC with a record 10-3 and capping a late-season surge that saw Texas dominate in key moments. The win highlighted the growth of the roster, particularly on offense, and reinforced why Texas football enters the offseason with rising national title expectations.

In an article posted to the website, The Athletic’s Austin Meek detailed the Longhorns head coach speaking about his expectations for the program next season.

“I am thankful that I got the opportunity to coach them this season, but also gives me a lot of hope into what 2026 is going to look like, because we have a really good football team,” Sarkisian said. “We have some more players that are going to join these guys that are going to be poised for a heck of a journey next year.”

Article Continues Below

Texas controlled the game late, finishing on a 17-0 run and holding Michigan scoreless in the fourth quarter. The performance showcased defensive adjustments and offensive balance, a combination that fueled Texas national title expectations beyond the postseason result.

Sports Illustrated’s Tim Capurso also published postgame comments from Manning following the win.

“I think I go back to Coach Sark’s point, just staying the course and continuing to compete. And I think we had a month of preparation before this and getting new guys acclimated. And it was cool to cap it off the way we did.”

The Citrus Bowl win did more than close the season. It cemented Manning’s role at the center of the offense and pushed expectations higher for Texas heading into the 2026 season.