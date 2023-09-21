The Minnesota Lynx had their season come to an end after losing to the Connecticut Sun by the score of 90-75 in Game 3 of the first round of the WNBA Playoffs, and Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve gave a lot of praise to Sun star Alyssa Thomas after the loss.

“The common denominator in all of them is Alyssa Thomas,” Cheryl Reeve said, via Michael Voepel of ESPN. “I don't know of a player with a greater will to win. That's a player who just puts her team on her back. I'm super excited that I get a chance to be on her side when we are with USA Basketball.”

Reeve will be the coach of the US national team for the 2024 Olympics, where she will in all likelihood be coaching Thomas.

Thomas has been at the center for the Sun all season, and that was no different on Wednesday. She scored 28 points with 12 assists. DeWanna Bonner was integral as well, as she scored 25 and grabbed 10 rebounds. Tyasha Harris also scored 18 points off the bench.

The Sun will be facing off against the New York Liberty in the second round in what should be a very entertaining series.

Although the loss is disappointing for the Lynx, their future looks promising. Napheesa Collier solidified herself as a star by having the best season of her career, averaging 21.5 points per game along with 8.5 rebounds, according to Basketball Reference. Napheesa Collier showed up and did her part on Wednesday, scoring 31 points and keeping slim hopes of a comeback alive for most of the game.

The Lynx also had two rookies who produced very promising seasons in Diamond Miller and Dorka Juhasz.

It will be interesting to see if the Lynx can take the next step and become title contenders in the near future.