Getting buckets in the WNBA playoffs is a hard feat. Not only are the games shorter compared to the NBA but the defenses and tactics are a bit tougher to circumvent. This is why reaching over a thousand points in the postseason is a coveted feat that most players want but rarely get. There is a new addition to the list of stars that have accomplished the feat. Connecticut Sun's DeWanna Bonner joined Diana Taurasi, Candace Parker, Tamika Catchings, and Maya Moore. This happened during their matchup against the Minnesota Lynx.

DeWanna Bonner is now the fifth player to have reached 1,000 points in the WNBA playoffs. More than that, she is also just one out of the three people to have scored the same points and grabbed 500 rebounds.

The Sun star is not looking to stop. She got the accolade in the middle of the first quarter of their first-round matchup. With a few years still left on her tank, Bonner could very well be the all-time playoff-scoring leader. This is possible if she continues to score buckets and go on deep runs.

As of the moment, she notched eight points on 10 minutes of playing time halfway into the second quarter of their matchup against the Lynx. Her offensive prowess is also shown through an immense display of court vision. Bonner currently has two assists because of this. Her statistics get rounded out through the two crucial rebounds she grabbed to close out possessions.

Will Bonner be the most elite bucket-getter when it's all said and done?