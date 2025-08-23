The Philadelphia Phillies kicked off their weekend series against the Washington Nationals taking a gut punch. Riley Adams gave the Nationals a 3-0 lead with a home run in the first inning. Despite a scorching stretch from Trea Turner for Philadelphia, Rod Thomson saw other players step up. Bryson Stott swatted a two-run shot before J.T. Realmuto took Shinnosuke Ogasawara deep.

The home run broke a 3-3 lead, giving the Phillies the advantage for the first time in the game. Realmuto might not be the most popular player in Major League Baseball, but his contributions have been vital to Philadelphia. His tenth home run of the season set Thomson's team up to walk away with its fifth straight win and the 75th of the regular season.

Ogasawara's changeup caught a bit too much of the bottom of the strike zone, and Realmuto golfed it to left center. The 421-foot home run swung the game into the Phillies' favor, setting the table for another Jhoan Duran save in the ninth inning.

J.T. Realmuto breaks the tie in the seventh! pic.twitter.com/Ywl9JWClIt — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) August 23, 2025

Philadelphia has seen stars across its rosters have standout seasons. Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber has a chance to finish as the National League's home run leader if he maintains his pace. Cristopher Sanchez is putting together a late push for the NL Cy Young Award as well. Amid all of it, Realmuto flies under the radar, making plays that fuel his team to wins.

Players like Realmuto and Stott have stepped up for Thomson all season long. They are a big reason why the Phillies enter the final part of the season with confidence. The catcher's clutch hitting could make the difference in playoff games in the fall as Philadelphia chases an elusive World Series title.

For now, Phillies fans celebrate Realmuto's home run against the Nationals as their team strides towards another win. The catcher has come through for his squad throughout the season. Friday night was just another example of why he is an unsung hero.