The Minnesota Twins plan a major rotation change this weekend. Mick Abel, the right-hander acquired from Philadelphia in the trade that sent Jhoan Duran to the Phillies, reported to the Twins in Chicago on Friday and is likely to make his debut against the White Sox on Saturday, according to Matthew Leach of MLB.com.

Abel joins the Twins after an impressive stretch at Triple-A St. Paul and represents one of the most notable returns from Minnesota’s trade deadline sell-off.

The 24-year-old was Philadelphia’s first-round pick in 2020 and entered this season as a consensus top-50 prospect. After debuting with the Phillies on May 18, he made six big-league starts, recording a 5.04 ERA with 21 strikeouts and nine walks across 25 innings before the team optioned him. At Triple-A in 2024, he had struggled with a 6.46 ERA and 6.5 BB/9 in 108.2 innings, but his 2025 turnaround has been stark. Over 89.1 Triple-A innings this year, Abel has posted a 2.22 ERA with a 3.8 BB/9.

Since being dealt to Minnesota, Abel has been dominant with the St. Paul Saints. In three starts, he logged 15 1/3 innings, allowing just three runs on seven hits with 23 strikeouts and six walks, good for a 1.76 ERA. In his most recent outing, he tied a Saints single-game strikeout record with 11 punchouts. He has also introduced a sweeper into his arsenal, a pitch Minnesota’s staff encouraged him to feature more prominently, and early results have been promising.

The Twins held Abel back from pitching against Oakland earlier this week in favor of Jose Urena, who surrendered six runs over five innings in an 8-3 loss, keeping Chicago in mind. Abel’s debut lines up naturally in the rotation and comes at a moment when Minnesota sits 58-69, tied for the fifth-worst record in Major League Baseball and 9.5 games out of a playoff spot.

Abel is not the only new arm in the rotation picture. Right-hander Taj Bradley, acquired from Tampa Bay in the Griffin Jax trade, is also in line for a potential debut this weekend. Bradley had a promising six-inning, one-run debut at St. Paul, but his next two starts saw him give up a combined 11 runs. Overall, he owns a 7.53 ERA with 12 runs allowed in 14 1/3 innings, including four home runs.

For now, the Twins are shifting toward evaluation, with Abel and Bradley positioned as long-term rotation pieces alongside Pablo Lopez, Joe Ryan, Bailey Ober, Simeon Woods Richardson, Zebby Matthews, and David Festa.