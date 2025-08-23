The New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox are once again battling each other in the American League East. Both teams are inside the playoff structure as they meet in a four-game series at Yankee Stadium. The Red Sox are hoping to continue their season-long dominance against their ancient rivals after taking six of the first seven games this season.

The Yankees came into Friday night's game with a half-game lead over the Red Sox, and they sent ace Max Fried to the mound against the Red Sox, In the fourth inning of a scoreless game, Fried was facing Red Sox rookie Jhostynxon “The Password” Garcia and the game got delayed when a squirrel got loose on the field.

The bushy-tailed creature found his way onto the field and immediately made a run at the rookie. He looked like he wanted to take a close look at Garcia's spikes, but then took off and started running all over the field. He displayed excellent speed and while none of the Yankees ground crew was chasing him, it seemed that he would be difficult for anyone to catch.

Eventually the furry creature ran off the field and there wasn't much longer than a one- or two-minute delay. Both the Yankees and Red Sox seemed relieved that they were able to get on with the game.

Pitchers duel ensues at Yankee Stadium

Worcester center fielder Jhostynxon Garcia hits a three-run double in the sixth inning against Lehigh Valley at Polar Park July 29.
Rick Cinclair/Telegram & Gazette / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Fried and Red Sox pitcher Brayan Bello engaged in a sharp pitcher's duel in front of the sellout crowd at Yankee Stadium. Fried has struggled throughout much of the second half of the season, but he was on point against the Red Sox. He gave up just four singles  and three walks in six innings, and the Red Sox did not come close to scoring. Fried struck out seven Boston hitters.

Bello was equally effective for the Red Sox. He gave up just three singles and one base on balls in seven innings while striking out five batters. The Yankees were unable to mount a scoring threat either.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone pulled Fried after 99 pitches and replaced him with Mark Leiter Jr. The Red Sox were able to score a run against the relief pitcher in the top of the seventh inning

Through the first seven innings, the squirrel provided the most notable highlight in the key rivalry game.

More New York Yankees News
New York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. (13) gestures after slidig slides safely into third base following a throwing error in the fourth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium.
Jazz Chisholm Jr. says Yankees ‘beat ourselves’ in loss vs. Red SoxZachary Howell ·
Baltimore Orioles catcher Samuel Basallo (29) singles during the sixth inning against the Houston Astros at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.
Wild turn of events kept Samuel Basallo from being a YankeeZachary Draves ·
New York Yankees designated hitter Aaron Judge (99) watches from the dugout in the ninth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium.
Yankees hit new low not seen in 113 years with miserable showing vs. Red SoxAbdullah Imran ·
New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone (17) reacts after center fielder Trent Grisham (not pictured) was called out on strikes against the St. Louis Cardinals during the fourth inning at Busch Stadium.
Yankees’ Aaron Boone gets brutally honest on 4-error disaster vs. Red SoxRexwell Villas ·
New York Yankees designated hitter Aaron Judge (99 and Giancarlo Stanton (27) celebrate after the Yankees defeated the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium.
Yankees star Aaron Judge’s side-by-side photo with Novak Djokovic sparks buzzJosh Davis ·
Novak Djokovic (SRB) serves against Jannik Sinner (ITA)(not pictured) in a gentlemen's singles semi-final on day twelve of The Championships Wimbledon 2025 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.
Novak Djokovic throws out first pitch before Yankees-Red SoxSteve Silverman ·