The New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox are once again battling each other in the American League East. Both teams are inside the playoff structure as they meet in a four-game series at Yankee Stadium. The Red Sox are hoping to continue their season-long dominance against their ancient rivals after taking six of the first seven games this season.

The Yankees came into Friday night's game with a half-game lead over the Red Sox, and they sent ace Max Fried to the mound against the Red Sox, In the fourth inning of a scoreless game, Fried was facing Red Sox rookie Jhostynxon “The Password” Garcia and the game got delayed when a squirrel got loose on the field.

The bushy-tailed creature found his way onto the field and immediately made a run at the rookie. He looked like he wanted to take a close look at Garcia's spikes, but then took off and started running all over the field. He displayed excellent speed and while none of the Yankees ground crew was chasing him, it seemed that he would be difficult for anyone to catch.

Eventually the furry creature ran off the field and there wasn't much longer than a one- or two-minute delay. Both the Yankees and Red Sox seemed relieved that they were able to get on with the game.

Pitchers duel ensues at Yankee Stadium

Fried and Red Sox pitcher Brayan Bello engaged in a sharp pitcher's duel in front of the sellout crowd at Yankee Stadium. Fried has struggled throughout much of the second half of the season, but he was on point against the Red Sox. He gave up just four singles and three walks in six innings, and the Red Sox did not come close to scoring. Fried struck out seven Boston hitters.

Bello was equally effective for the Red Sox. He gave up just three singles and one base on balls in seven innings while striking out five batters. The Yankees were unable to mount a scoring threat either.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone pulled Fried after 99 pitches and replaced him with Mark Leiter Jr. The Red Sox were able to score a run against the relief pitcher in the top of the seventh inning

Through the first seven innings, the squirrel provided the most notable highlight in the key rivalry game.