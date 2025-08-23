The 53-man roster for the Kansas City Chiefs is still being worked out. But there is no doubt that Patrick Mahomes will lead the charge.

While age is creeping up, there is no question that Mahomes is still the premier quarterback of his generation. That was evident in the preseason game against the Chicago Bears on Friday.

A game in which there was speculation about whether Mahomes would start.

In the first quarter, Mahomes maneuvered his way out of the pocket to find WR JuJu Smith-Schuster for the complete pass.

The Chiefs are entering the season with a focus on redemption. Specifically, redemption from losing the Super Bowl to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Mahomes is entering his 9th season in the NFL and 8th season as the starter. Meanwhile, Smith-Schuster is beginning his 3rd season with the Chiefs.

Last year, there was discussion about the Chiefs acquiring a new WR after Smith-Schuster went down with an injury.

He suffered a hamstring injury during Week 7 against the San Francisco 49ers. In 2022, Smith-Schuster was brought on after the departure of Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins.

Along the way, the two managed to cultivate a good partnership.

The offense is the Chiefs' bread and butter

Altogether, the Chiefs still have one of the most vivacious offenses in the league. In addition to Smith-Schuster, the receivers they have are dynamic.

WR Xavier Worthy is destined to become a venerable presence. His versatility in receiving and rushing can do plenty of good.

His ability to stay healthy is a priority after sustaining a head injury during a practice. The same holds true for Hollywood Brown, who has the ability to stretch opposing defenses.

Then, there is Rashee Rice. Rice looking to start anew after injuries and being charged for high speed crash in March 2024.

If all goes well and Mahomes continues to be himself, the Chiefs will likely remain the Chiefs.

