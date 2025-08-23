The Houston Astros kicked off a weekend series against the Baltimore Orioles with a bang. Houston had to live without Jeremy Peña for a long stretch thanks to a lower body injury, but the shortstop made a statement early on Friday night. He took Orioles starter Cade Povich deep, hitting a three-run home run into a fan's glove. Christian Walker followed suit two innings later.

After a bounce back in the first half of the season for Peña, experts around Major League Baseball were ready to call him a star. If it weren't for his injury, he likely would have started for the American League in the All-Star Game. Now that he is back, the Astros have a lethal weapon that can help them hold on to their division lead and roll into the playoffs with momentum.

Povich hung a curveball in the strike zone against Peña in his second at-bat of the game. The All-Star didn't hesitate, crushing the pitch to left field. An Orioles fan caught the ball before turning to his family and celebrating. The home run was hit by an opponent, but the fan will leave the game with one heck of a souvenir.

Jeremy Peña HAMMERS a 3-run blast right to a fan 😮 pic.twitter.com/S0Q58uZ0LJ — MLB (@MLB) August 22, 2025

Peña and Walker racked up six RBIs with two swings. After the top of the fifth inning, Houston held a 7-3 lead. Winning the series opener would give the Astros a two-game winning streak while also giving the team some breathing room in the standings. Despite dealing with injuries up and down the lineup, Houston manager Joe Espada has kept his team competitive.

Peña's return to form is a welcome sign for Astros fans. He and Walker will play big roles in any playoff success the team has. All that is left is for Yordan Alvarez to finally make his return to Houston from injury. The former World Series champion has a rehab game scheduled and could return soon. For now, though, Astros fans can marvel at Peña's power against the Orioles.