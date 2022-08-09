Record-breaking $276,000 Julio Rodriguez card’s past owner shares tragic story of selling too soon

Just recently, a rare Julio Rodriguez rookie card was sold via Goldin Auctions for a whopping $276,000 price tag. The Seattle Mariners’ star outfielder certainly had a good year in the MLB, causing his stock in the card market to go haywire in a good way, much like Honus Wagner’s grail. While things are all great for him and those who invested in his baseball cards, there’s someone out there who got the short end of the stick.

In a post featured by Cardporn, Chad Bleznick, owner of Blez Sports Cards and one of the most prominent personalities in the hobby, said he used to own the Julio Rodriguez auto that was sold via auction by Goldin recently. The card itself is a 2019 Bowman Chrome Prospect Auto Red Refractor of the Mariners’ star and is the third of only five copies made by Topps. It’s encased inside a mint BGS 9.5 slab with a perfect 10 on the autograph, which makes it more appealing and valuable to baseball card collectors.

Final sale price: $276,000 💸 #OnlyatGoldin All-time record for any Julio Rodriguez card ⚾ pic.twitter.com/v4MNIq1Ubo — Goldin (@GoldinCo) August 7, 2022

In the video, Bleznick admitted to feeling sad when he saw the Julio Rodriguez rookie card go off as it did when it went up on Goldin. The well-known collector said he is a fan of the young outfielder and purchased this particular card of him in 2019 from Legacy Sports Cards for $3,500. As interest in Rodriguez’s cards was going up at that time, Bleznick sold his rare Topps Bowman Auto for $12,000, even though he was a bit hesitant at first.

The thing is, that same Julio Rodriguez card Bleznick owned a couple of years ago garnered 30 bids when it went up for auction on Goldin’s website. From $3,500 when Bleznick first purchased to the card, to $12,500 when he sold it, the value has greatly risen to $276,000 a few days ago. This just goes to show that there’s no telling where the sports card market will go, especially if a player like Julio Rodriguez suddenly becomes a hot stock in the hobby.