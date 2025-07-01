Phoenix Suns franchise star Devin Booker is on the verge of signing a massive extension to keep him in Arizona where he hopes to play the rest of his career. Booker has adopted Phoenix as his own city and has paid tribute to the great state of Arizona with numerous colorways of his signature Nike Book 1. This next “Desert Camo” colorways pays homage to the desert landscape throughout the region.

First debuted in December 2023, the Nike Book 1 has quickly grown into one of the more popular and accessible basketball performance sneakers on the market. What's special about the Book 1, however, is the seamless transition the shoes make to a lifestyle look tailored to the streets as well.

While the first “Chapter One” release was limited in nature, Nike has been very active in keeping colorways fresh and incrementally releasing the shoes into the wild. It also helps that Devin Booker seems to pull out a fresh PE colorway every game day, so it keeps fans intrigued and wanting more.

Nike Book 1 “Desert Camo”

Nike Book 1 SE “Desert Camo” is expected to release on July 28 🏜️ https://t.co/CmtZ7jkRnc pic.twitter.com/zlZ0YTxS5G — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) June 30, 2025 Expand Tweet

OFFICIAL IMAGES: Nike Book 1 “Desert Camo” 🪖🌵 pic.twitter.com/PbOxxma9HD — House of Heat° (@houseofheat) June 28, 2025 Expand Tweet



This Nike Book 1 arrives with an all-over upper sporting Desert-pattern camouflage. Typically made of a soft material, this upper seems to be done in a thicker canvas for a heavy duty feel. The shoes are based in a white midsole and outsole with a tan oversized Nike Swoosh along each side panel. The laces will match the Swoosh as we see a white tongue tab with a black Nike Air logo. All in all, this is yet another clean colorway of the Nike Book 1 and a perfect release for the fall season ahead.

The Nike Book 1 “Desert Camo” is set to release July 11, 2025 for a standard retail tag of $145. The shoes will come in full sizing and will see an online release via Nike SNKRS app. We should also see a wider release via Nike Basketball retailers given the nature of previous drops.

