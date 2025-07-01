On the first night of free agency, the San Antonio Spurs wasted no time making headlines. Free agent center Luke Kornet has agreed to a four-year, $41 million deal with the Spurs, according to Shams Charania of ESPN. The move immediately reshapes San Antonio’s rotation and signals that the front office is determined to build a stronger supporting cast around Victor Wembanyama.

Free agent center Luke Kornet has agreed to a four-year, $41 million deal with the San Antonio Spurs, sources tell ESPN. Key frontcourt addition for the Spurs, who negotiated a contract tonight with Kornet's agent Max Wiepking of Gersh Sports. pic.twitter.com/cLnXxWJ2cv — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 30, 2025 Expand Tweet

Kornet is coming off a season with the Boston Celtics, where he carved out an essential role as a dependable backup center. While he rarely drew big headlines, his impact was undeniable. In the 2024-2025 season, he averaged a career-high six points, over five rebounds, and a block in just under 19 minutes per game.

His steady rim protection, smart positioning, and ability to finish around the basket made him a critical piece of the Celtics’ frontcourt.

What makes this signing especially interesting is how Kornet can complement Wembanyama. The Spurs have searched for a reliable big who can hold down the paint when Wemby slides to the perimeter or sits. Last season, San Antonio often struggled to protect the rim consistently, and Kornet’s presence gives them a stabilizing force inside.

An 8-year veteran, he also brings a leading presence to a young locker room that is still learning to win consistently. The 29-year-old's arrival means San Antonio can experiment with bigger lineups without sacrificing mobility. Wembanyama’s versatility allows him to operate anywhere on the floor, and Kornet can handle more traditional center duties.

This could unlock more creative combinations for head coach Mitch Johnson, who now has another dependable option when matchups get physical.

Beyond the on-court fit, Kornet brings championship experience that the Spurs sorely need. He was part of Boston’s title-winning squad in 2024 and played real minutes during their playoff run. While he was never the first option, he embraced his role, stayed ready, and contributed whenever his number was called.

Those qualities matter for a team like San Antonio, which is trying to teach a young core how to compete at the highest level.

For Kornet, the move is also a chance to step into a larger role. In Boston, he was surrounded by stars like Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, which meant his contributions often flew under the radar. In San Antonio, he will have the opportunity to mentor younger teammates and possibly play more minutes as the Spurs look to climb back into the Western Conference playoff picture.

While the signing is great news for San Antonio, it leaves Boston with a notable hole in the rotation. The Celtics relied on Kornet’s size and experience to spell their starters and provide reliable rim protection. With Al Horford aging and Kristaps Porzingis gone, Boston suddenly looks thinner in the frontcourt.

The Celtics have already signed Luka Garza to a two-year, $5.5 million deal, hoping he can bring scoring and toughness inside. However, it remains to be seen whether Garza can consistently deliver the same level of defense and chemistry Kornet offered. Boston will likely count on Garza to play a larger role while also giving younger players like Neemias Queta an opportunity to earn minutes.

Meanwhile, Spurs fans have plenty of reasons to feel optimistic. Kornet is not just a depth piece, he is an example of how a smart signing can make life easier for a franchise player.

Wembanyama is expected to continue evolving into a superstar, and having a reliable veteran who can protect the rim and steady the defense will help him focus on expanding his game.

With the Vanderbilt product now in the fold, the Spurs have taken an important step toward building a balanced roster. The combination of young talent and seasoned leadership gives San Antonio a stronger foundation as they look to return to postseason contention.