Published November 24, 2022

By Pawan Atri · 4 min read

India’s regular all-format skipper Rohit Sharma is being trolled online after he posted pictures of himself working out in a gym ahead of the side’s tour to Bangladesh in December. While a section of Team India supporters praised Rohit Sharma for putting in long hours in the gym, others mocked him. His trolling came after his teammate, Virat Kohli, shared a video of his training session in which he’s putting in a lot of effort to get in the best shape possible ahead of the series against Bangladesh.

“BACK at it,” Virat Kohli wrote in the caption of his Instagram post.

Soon after the video clip of Virat Kohli’s workout in the gym went viral on social media, Indian cricket admirers were seen taking swipes at Rohit Sharma as they compared his physique with the 34-year-old cricket star.

Of late, Rohit Sharma has been severely criticized for his fat belly, particularly after he failed to get going in the recently concluded T20 World Cup in Australia. He finished the prestigious competition with only a solitary fifty in six games and was among one of the worst performers with the bat for Team India.

Last week, Rohit Sharma was roasted online after he shared a post for Mumbai Indians legend Kieron Pollard who retired from the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Tuesday.

Immediately after Kieron Pollard’s announcement, his social media feed was filled with congratulatory messages with many past and current MI players paying tribute to the West Indies cricketer.

But it was Rohit Sharma’s message that raised eyebrows.

“Big man, big impact and always played with heart. A true MI legend Kieron Pollard,” Rohit Sharma wrote on social media as he posted a photo of himself with the explosive batter.

Soon, Indian cricket’s supporters ripped into him for not posting anything about the Men in Blue’s T20 World Cup campaign which ended in a semifinal defeat.

Fans even alleged that Rohit Sharma kept his franchise Mumbai Indians above the country as he was concerned about winning the IPL but not an ICC event.

Before facing flak from the fans, former India pacer Atul Wassan tore into Rohit Sharma’s poor leadership and even went as far as to say that he should be sacked as the national team’s skipper.

“Yes, I feel so (that Rohit’s time as India’s T20 captain is over). You always plan between two World Cups and I don’t think Indian cricket will gain anything by retaining him as captain. We won’t get any return for such an investment. You have two options in front of you – Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant. I am still besides myself, can’t believe what happened. I felt as if India batted in Adelaide and England in Sharjah,” Atul Wassan told ABP News. “We could see two level of cricketers. At least something should have happened. You can’t even find a fault. I feel that you can’t blame the captaincy. Afterall, it was the team management that was taking all decisions. Rohit Sharma did not take a single call. He only decided where to hide on the field,” Atul Wassan added.

Even Alex Hales, who was the hero of England’s triumph over India in the T20 World Cup semifinal with his unbeaten 86, criticized Rohit Sharma for holding the bowlers responsible for their defeat.

“To be honest I think India were 30 runs short. Adelaide is a really high-scoring ground with shorter boundaries on both sides. Chasing a total of 160 or 170 is a little bit easy at that venue and credit to our bowling who bowled exceptionally well because I was expecting India to put up a total of around 190,” Alex Hales said in a virtual media briefing. “Chasing 170, you always feel comfortable at Adelaide. Jos and I were carrying the momentum to attack in the powerplay from the previous games. We wanted to attack from the start and the conditions supported us brilliantly. I don’t necessarily think it was poor bowling from India, I think it was just a chasable target for us,” Alex Hales concluded.

Rohit Sharma will return to lead India during next month’s ODI and Test series against Bangladesh. The Men in Blue will tour Bangladesh for three ODIs and two Test matches next month.

The first ODI between the two sides will be played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Sunday, December 4.

India’s squad for Bangladesh ODIs: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Shahbaz Ahmed, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Sen