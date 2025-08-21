The Atlanta Braves proved their tenacity beyond any doubt last season when they fought through a series of devastating injuries to reach the playoffs for the seventh straight year. In 2025, the Braves have once again been plagued by injuries. But this time a miracle second-half run seems unlikely. Instead, Atlanta must settle for playing spoiler in a disappointing season.

The organization’s reputation for never quitting is well known and well deserved. Still, it’s hard to imagine the team wouldn’t prefer to just fast forward to 2026 if given the option. Not having that option, the Braves are working the waiver wire with the goal of preserving their core’s health for the future.

After claiming outfielder Jake Fraley off waivers from the Cincinnati Reds to provide depth and flexibility for manager Brian Snitker, Atlanta turned its attention to the rotation.

Starting pitcher Cal Quantrill is the latest Braves’ waiver claim, per The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal. The Miami Marlins placed the veteran righty on outright waivers on Tuesday. Now Atlanta has snapped him up.

Braves protect core with waiver wire additions

Quantrill was once a highly-regarded pitching prospect, selected in the first round of the 2016 draft by the Padres. But the Braves will be Quantrill’s fifth MLB team since he debuted with San Diego in 2019.

Quantrill didn’t pan out as the star pitcher he was projected to become. In fact he is exactly league average with a career 100 ERA+ after 185 big league appearances. And he’s attractive to Atlanta at this stage for his ability to soak up innings for the team.

The Braves' rotation has been devastated by injuries this year. Grant Holmes and AJ Smith-Shawver are out for the season while Reynaldo Lopez hasn't pitched since March. Promising second-year starter Spencer Schwellenbach remains on the 60-day IL with a fractured elbow. Spencer Strider hasn’t looked right since he returned from last year’s season-ending injury. And reigning Cy Young winner Chris Sale has been sidelined for more than two months with a rib fracture.

Sale is close to rejoining the Braves’ rotation as the veteran lefty hopes to shed the injury-prone label with a healthy return and strong finish to the season. But having an extra arm in the rotation will afford Atlanta’s starters additional rest and also hopefully relieve some of the strain placed on an overworked bullpen.

The Braves are 11 games under .500 entering Thursday and 9.5 games out of the third National League Wild Card berth.