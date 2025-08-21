Even though the race for who will be the Cleveland Browns starting quarterback is now over, there's still plenty of competition in the team's quarterback room. Two rookie signal callers, Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel, are vying to see who the backup signal caller to Joe Flacco will be. Following Gabriel's comments last week, Sanders spoke about the whole ordeal to the press after practice Wednesday. The fifth rounder's thoughts were shared by team beat reporter Daniel Oyefusi on X (formerly Twitter).

“Browns QB Shedeur Sanders said fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel approached him on the plane last week to tell him the entertainers-and-competitors quote was not about him,” reported Oyefusi on Thursday. “Sanders’ comments on the whole ordeal.”

Sanders wasn't too worried about the comments, as he believed Gabriel meant that the comment wasn't about him. The former Colorado star went through one of the most shocking falls in NFL draft history when he fell from a projected first, possibly second round selection all the way to day three. The Browns themselves passed on Sanders multiple times, including when they selected Gabriel in the third round. Will either of these rookies prove to be the long-awaited answer at quarterback for Cleveland?

Who will be Browns' long-term answer at quarterback?

If things go according to plan, then the Browns will ride the steady veteran hand of Flacco for at least this season, possibly another. By that time, either Gabriel, Sanders or another option (Arch Manning, perhaps?) will be ready to take over. If Cleveland has a successful year with Flacco under center, then it gives Gabriel and Sanders more time to develop in head coach Kevin Stefanski's system. In turn, that would likely lead to them having a better chance at taking over the Browns' starting role once they are ready.

While many have clamored for Sanders to take over the role, it's clear that Stefanski and his staff have the most faith in Flacco. After all, Flacco and Stefanski led the team on an unlikely playoff run just two seasons ago. Who knows that could have happened if he had remained with the Browns last season. Will this season go according to plan in Cleveland? If not, there's certainly a shot that we will see either Gabriel or Sanders under center at some point during this campaign.