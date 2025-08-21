The New York Yankees might have finally found their groove. Aaron Boone's team used dominant offensive performances to jump out to a 2-0 lead in its series against the Tampa Bay Rays. However, New York is not done making adjustments to the roster in preparation for a playoff push. The Yankees added former New York Mets and Athletics starting pitcher Paul Blackburn.

Blackburn started the season with the Mets and pitched in seven games so far this season. New York acquired him from the Athletics halfway through the 2024 season. However, he didn't play well enough to keep his spot in Carlos Mendoza's rotation. Now, he will get a chance to find a spot in Boone's pitching staff on a team that is on a tear ahead of the postseason.

The Yankees signed Blackburn to join their starting rotation. In an announcement on its social media page, the team optioned Allan Winnans to Triple-A. While Winnans struggled in his appearances, Boone hopes that a veteran pitcher like Blackburn can give him some consistency on the mound. He was just that for many years back when he was with the Athletics.

The pressure is on New York to go on a run and retake the lead in the American League East. After commanding the division throughout the first half of the season, the Yankees found themselves unseated by the Toronto Blue Jays. Now, Boone and his team are on a mission to get back into the lead and secure a playoff berth.

After a dominant start from Cam Schlittler, the Yankees might have found their fifth pitcher. However, the addition of Blackburn gives Boone depth to turn to if the rookie starts to falter. Things are trending up in New York with the postseason looming. The addition of another veteran starter gives the team some much-needed security on the mound.