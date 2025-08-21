The Boston Red Sox are in the thick of the race in the American League East. Amid all of the success, the Red Sox's team has been somewhat defined by talented prospects getting their opportunities at the major league level. Alex Cora and the front office called up Roman Anthony and Marcelo Mayer, both of whom have made an impact. Boston hopes Jhostynxon Garcia can do the same.

With Anthony and Mayer out of the farm system, Garcia is the No. 3 prospect the Red Sox have. The outfielder made it to Triple-A this season and has put up big numbers. Now, he has a chance to leave his mark in Boston after the team called him up to the big leagues, according to MLB.com. He already has a spot in the fanbase's heart, though, thanks to the nickname that they gave him.

With a name like Jhostynxon, Garcia was going to get a nickname sooner or later. Red Sox fans got creative and started calling him The Password as he worked his way up the ladder in the team's farm system. His name could be a password, and playing well could inspire more fans to use his name as such.

For now, Boston hopes that The Password can unlock the next level for the Red Sox as they fight to secure a spot in the AL playoff picture.

Anthony has already signed a lucrative contract extension. Mayer and Kristian Campbell have been quiet by comparison, but Cora's young core shows a lot of promise. Even Hunter Dobbins was dominant before the Red Sox shut him down with a torn ACL. Now, Garcia gets his chance to make the team as he joins Boston ahead of their weekend series.

Cora and the Red Sox have high expectations to meet this season. However, the team is giving Garcia an audition to secure one of their long-term outfield positions alongside Anthony. If nothing else, Boston fans get to see The Password in action at Fenway Park.