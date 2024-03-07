Team India skipper Rohit Sharma's supporters mocked Virat Kohli as “Chokli” made a comeback to X's top trends on Tuesday.
The main reason behind Virat Kohli's trolling by Rohit Sharma's supporters is his absence from international cricket and non-attendance at the pre-wedding bash of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Gujarat's Jamnagar.
Let's laugh at captain chokli 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/4IHkHdyrSU
— Yogesh 🦁 (@yogesh37_7) March 2, 2024
Only a greatest chokar can stand with three legends. #chokli chokli pic.twitter.com/YwYZGXPCHl
— Rahul45 (@Iamrofan45) March 3, 2024
Everything is temporary but chokli is permanent 🤣🤣
Chokli the face of world cricket 🦗😭 pic.twitter.com/k7nlmlDOUQ
— Lord Polly 🚩 (@Pollard5545) March 2, 2024
Hold this chokli pic.twitter.com/JwgeMYDvMq
— Nisha (@NishaRo45_) March 6, 2024
For starters, Anant Ambani is the youngest son of Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani, the chairman of Reliance Industries.
The Reliance Group is a conglomerate of businesses across various sectors, including petrochemicals, telecom, retail, entertainment, textiles, mass media, energy, natural gas, and sports. It owns the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise – Mumbai Indians (MI).
Virat Kohli has been missing from cricketing action with the Rohit Sharma-led side engaged in a five-match Test series against England at home.
He is expected to make his return on the field later this month when he will represent the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL).
He recently announced the birth of his second child, son Akaay Kohli, with actress wife Anushka Sharma.
“With abundant happiness and our hearts full of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay & Vamika's little brother into this world. We seek your blessings and good wishes in this beautiful time in our lives. We request you to kindly respect our privacy at this time. Love & Gratitude. Virat & Anushka,” Virat Kohli said in a post on X.
As soon as Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma announced the birth of Akaay Kohli, social media erupted in joy, congratulating the couple on the birth of their second child, while former Pakistan captain Babar Azam became a butt of jokes on social media after Virat Kohli announced the birth of his son, Akaay Kohli.
Babar Azam, Pakistan's top batter, has often been compared to Virat Kohli, and only months ago, some experts had predicted that he would be the one to break many of the Indian star's records.
But Babar Azam's form in the past twelve months has taken a massive hit as he has struggled for runs across formats.
Moreover, a few former cricketers have questioned his ability to score runs in challenging conditions, especially in SENA countries.
Former New Zealand cricketer Simon Doull even stated that Babar Azam can only score runs on flat tracks.
On the other hand, Rohit Sharma became the oldest Indian captain to score a hundred in international cricket following his century against England in the third Test in Rajkot.
Before Rohit Sharma, the record was held by Vijay Hazare, who scored a ton against England in 1951 at the age of 36 years and 278 days. However, the Nagpur-born cricketer bettered it in Gujarat, having amassed his century against the Three Lions at 36 years and 291 days.
Besides going past Vijay Hazare's 73-year-old landmark, Rohit Sharma toppled the legendary MS Dhoni from the second spot amongst Indians with the most sixes in Test cricket. While MS Dhoni finished with 78 sixes during his Test career, Rohit Sharma leapfrogged him with three maximums against England in Rajkot. His tally of sixes in the five-day format stands at 81 now after he added one more to his stats during the fourth Test in Ranchi. Former India opener Virender Sehwag occupies the top spot with 90 sixes.
It was Rohit Sharma's third hundred as India captain in Test matches, taking him past Kapil Dev in this department. At present, he sits in ninth place as far as Indian captains with most centuries in the longest format of the game are concerned.
Rohit Sharma's predecessor, Virat Kohli, tops the list in this metric with 20 tons. Virat Kohli is followed by Sunil Gavaskar (11), Mohammad Azharuddin (9), Little Master Sachin Tendulkar (7), two-time World Cup winner MS Dhoni (5), Bengali icon Sourav Ganguly (5), MAK Pataudi (5), and current head coach Rahul Dravid (4).
With his hundred against England in Saurashtra, Rohit Sharma took his tally of centuries in the World Test Championships to eight, leaving English skipper Ben Stokes and Australian opener Usman Khawaja behind. Both Ben Stokes and Usman Khawaja have seven tons to their names in the World Test Championships.
Only premier England batter Joe Root (12), Australia's top-order batters Marnus Labuschange (9), Steve Smith (8) and New Zealand captain Kane Williamson (8) are ahead of the Team India skipper in terms of three-figure scores in the WTC.
Last month, Rohit Sharma guided India to their 17th successive Test series victory at home, with the young wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel and veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin playing important roles in the tight contest at the Jharkhand State Cricket Association Stadium in Ranchi.