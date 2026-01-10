PHOENIX– Trust is a word synonymous with the Phoenix Suns. It's something that's been brewing ever since the summer and something that has manifested into late-game situations.

Still, the Suns' culture and identity shone again on the back of Devin Booker.

In the 112-107 win against the New York Knicks on Friday, there were plenty of moments where the game could've tipped in New York's favor. After all, there were 13 lead changes and 10 times the game was tied.

They've shown the ability to beat inferior teams, but teams like the Knicks are the next step. After Phoenix knocked off the Oklahoma City Thunder in walk-off fashion, Friday's game was a grit-and-grind.

“We all understand we need each other to win big,” Booker explained postgame. “I think hero-ball might be able to get you through one or two games.

“Once it comes down to the nitty-gritty, deeper in the season or in the playoffs, the defenses tighten up, and all five guys on the court have to be a threat.”

Devin Booker senses the Suns' trust in each other

As the head of Phoenix's snake, everyone has deferred to Booker in those late-game scenarios. It's not always for the last shot, but it could be for some simple encouragement or truth.

Having the open dialogue is something that stems from head coach Jordan Ott. Ever since he took the heading coaching job in the Valley of the Sun, he's implemented one crucial thing.

Communication.

He mentioned it being the backbone for a successful basketball team. Safe to say that's been the case for Phoenix. But that's not to say that there aren't areas they can improve upon.

“Just being in it together,” Ott said when asked about how he's seen the trust grow in late-game scenarios. “Going through it, and then having honest conversations afterwards. We did it after the Houston, the OKC game, Memphis.

“We're able to talk through some situations when you don't have a ton of practice time. We're still being able to be honest with each other and then make it collaborative.”

A collaborative process seems to be the recipe for success with the Suns going 8-2 in their last 10 games. They'll have a chance to close the brief home stint against the Washington Wizards, who just acquired Trae Young in a blockbuster deal.