After a nightmare 3-14 season, Las Vegas Raiders fans experienced an unfamiliar feeling during Indiana football’s Peach Bowl appearance. The Hoosiers annihilated Oregon in a 56-22 beatdown that wasn’t even as close as the final score suggests. And Fernando Mendoza’s performance in the CFP semifinal filled Raiders fans with hope.

Mendoza diced up the Ducks on Friday night, notching his third game of the season with five touchdown passes. The 22-year-old junior had more touchdowns (five) than incompletions (three) in a brilliant performance against Oregon.

Indiana advanced to the College Football Playoff National Championship with a dominant victory Friday. But Raiders fans are already picturing Mendoza in silver and black. And Las Vegas can make that dream a reality with the No. 1 pick in the 2026 draft.

Fernando Mendoza wins over Raiders fans in Peach Bowl beatdown

The Mendoza-to-the-Raiders hype began well before Indiana’s CFP run. But the chatter has only intensified with back-to-back dominant performances in the national spotlight.

And Indiana’s bludgeoning of Oregon in the Peach Bowl likely put an end to the Dante Moore > Mendoza debate that Todd McShay and others have perpetuated.

The Raiders entered a full-blown rebuild this offseason after firing Pete Carroll. Las Vegas is on the hunt for a new head coach. And there are questions about Maxx Crosby’s future with the team. But pairing a talented young quarterback with fellow first-round picks Brock Bowers and Ashton Jeanty could help the team return to relevancy in a hurry.

@RaidersAQ wrote:

“I’m hyped already for next season.”

JC added:

“That last touchdown thrown cemented it.. Not trying to over exaggerate but hes playing like Brady rn.. im not even a raider fan but they got there guy.”

Hat & Hoodie commented:

“Put in the pick now !!!!”

jsab5 wrote:

“Shore up that O Line and let him cook”

Mullet life added:

“I hope this man can turn around this organization. NFL is always better when the raider games are good and the niners are tired of dominating nor-cal”