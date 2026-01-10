The Milwaukee Bucks took on the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night. It was a showdown between two premier players in Giannis Antetokounmpo and LeBron James. Both teams threw their best shots at each other. In the end, however, it was Antetokounmpo who delivered the knockout blow.

James had the ball in the final seconds and elected to drive to the basket. It appeared as if he attempted to either lay it up or potentially pass the ball back. However, Antetokounmpo made an incredible defensive play, eliminating either possibility. The Bucks retrieved the ball in the ensuing scramble and went on to win 105-101.

Giannis Antetokounmpo ERASES LeBron's go-ahead lay-up in the final minute 🚫pic.twitter.com/BvpGbeafL2 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 10, 2026 Expand Tweet

This victory for Antetokounmpo and the Bucks is certainly a needed one. And it continues a strong run of play for Milwaukee. They have now won six of their last nine games, as well as three of their last four. Antetokounmpo dropped 21 points, six rebounds, and five assists in the win over the Lakers on Friday.

As for the Lakers, this is their sixth defeat over their last 10 games. This is their second consecutive defeat, as well, having lost to the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday. James played well despite the loss. He dropped 26 points, 10 assists, and nine rebounds against Milwaukee.

Milwaukee's win keeps them in the race for the play-in round in the Eastern Conference. They are half a game back of the Chicago Bulls following play on Friday. The Bucks take to the court again on Sunday when they take on Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets.