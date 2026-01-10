In the summer, the Toronto Maple Leafs swung a trade for Matias Maccelli with the Utah Mammoth. The idea was that Toronto could give Maccelli a chance to rediscover his game. He had a rather disappointing season in 2024-25 after notching 40 assists with the now-defunct Arizona Coyotes the year before.

Slotting Maccelli next to the likes of John Tavares and Auston Matthews made sense, at least on paper. Unfortunately, the return on investment hasn't quite been what Toronto hoped. He is producing at a half-point-per-game pace, which is notably better than his 2024-25 clip. Still, the fit in Toronto has not worked out as everyone hoped it would.

As a result, there is a chance Maccelli returns to the trade market less than a calendar year after his move to Ontario. In fact, The Athletic's Chris Johnston recently included him on his latest trade board, naming him the 27th best available target.

“Maccelli’s play has come on after a steady stream of healthy scratches, but he remains a chip the Leafs would consider playing. He has good vision and no shortage of offensive skill, but his game challenges a coach’s trust,” Johnston wrote of the Maple Leafs forward.

With this in mind, here is a look at two potential landing spots for Matias Maccelli on the trade market.

Bruins, Maple Leafs have recent trade history

The Boston Bruins are in the thick of the Eastern Conference Wild Card race at this time. After play Friday, they are just three points back of the Pittsburgh Penguins for the final Wild Card spot. Their climb into the Atlantic Division spots is a bit more daunting, as they are seven points back of the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Boston will need to add something to their roster if they want to contend for the postseason. Maccelli is not the bang-and-crash forward Boston has historically preferred. However, he would help this team generate offensive looks.

Despite having the fourth-best power play in the league, the Bruins rank 12th in Goals Per Game. Moreover, they are 15th in Goals For Per 60 Minutes at 5v5, according to Evolving Hockey. Their offense could use a bit of a spark.

Boston tried to acquire Maccelli before his move to the Maple Leafs. Moreover, the Bruins were recently linked to him by Sportsnet insider Elliotte Friedman. The acquisition cost shouldn't be too high, making this the sort of low-risk, high-reward move Boston could be interested in at the 2026 NHL Trade Deadline.

Kraken could help Matias Maccelli rebound

The Seattle Kraken have found their stride as of late, and look well-positioned to make a run for the postseason. They are currently third in the Pacific Division, one point ahead of the San Jose Sharks. The Kraken have won eight of their last 10 games, as well. They haven't lost a game in regulation in nearly a month.

The Kraken could be in the market for an offensive spark. And Maccelli is the sort of player they've had success with in the past. Eeli Tolvanen found his game after being claimed by Seattle a few seasons ago. Jared McCann has been one of the franchise's best players since its inception, though he's struggled with injury this year. Though he's struggled this year, Kaapo Kakko was dynamic last season after a trade from the New York Rangers.

The Kraken have done well to develop wingers and get production out of them. Seattle may not want to break the bank for a big fish in the trade market this season. However, a move for Maccelli could certainly be in their wheelhouse.