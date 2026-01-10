Indiana Hoosiers' remarkable College Football Playoff run continued Friday night with a dominant 56-22 Peach Bowl win over Oregon Ducks, sending the Hoosiers to the national championship game and further cementing Fernando Mendoza’s breakout season at the center of it all.

Under head coach Curt Cignetti, he quickly won the starting job and has since transformed Indiana into an unbeaten juggernaut. The Hoosiers now sit at 15-0 and will face Miami on Jan. 19 at Hard Rock Stadium with a national title on the line.

After the win over Oregon, Mendoza reflected on what the moment meant personally, especially with the championship game set in a city tied closely to his past.

“I think playing any national championship is fantastic, and it means a litlte bit more to me,” Mendoza told ESPN after Peach Bowl win. “I used to be able to walk to the University of Miami, used to play rec basketball games there, or beach volleyball on the sand courts. To live under a mile away, it means a lot to myself. However, really excited for the city of Miami to get the opportunity as well. Just can't wait to play in Hard Rock Stadium.”

Mendoza, who transferred from Cal ahead of the 2025 season, arrived in Bloomington with little national attention. On the field, Mendoza was surgical. A week after shredding Alabama Crimson Tide in the quarterfinals, he completed 17 of 20 passes for 177 yards and five touchdowns against Oregon. His third touchdown pass of the first half effectively ended the game before halftime, pushing Indiana to a 28-point lead at the break.

Beyond the stats, Mendoza emphasized the culture that has fueled Indiana’s stunning turnaround from a 3-9 season in 2023 to the brink of a championship.

“Couldn't have done this without god, this is such a great opportunity for my entire team. Like Pat Coogan said, we're a bunch of misfits,” Mendoza added. “There's zero five-stars on our team. We're just a bunch of gritty guys who are glued together and going towards a common goal, which is to win every each and single game…With a strong culture, you can accomplish anything,” Mendoza said on the broadcast after the game. We have a strong culture in the locker room, our coaching staff, our administration.”

"We're a bunch of misfits!" Fernando Mendoza was HYPED to advance to the CFP natty 🔥 pic.twitter.com/wX5yVNVobi — ESPN (@espn) January 10, 2026

Now a Heisman Trophy winner and one of the most efficient passers in the playoff, Mendoza is also boosting his NFL outlook. He is already projected as a potential No. 1 overall pick in early 2026 mock drafts, with a national title win only strengthening his case, with Hoosiers carry both momentum and belief.