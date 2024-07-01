Rohit Sharma's maiden tweet since India's T20 World Cup victory broke the internet. As the national skipper poured his raw emotions, it garnered reactions from world over, quickly becoming one of the most widely shared posts on social media.

Rohit Sharma wept profusely after Team India captured its second T20 World Cup crown following a nail-biting win over South Africa in Saturday's final in Barbados. As tears flowed down his cheeks, Rohit Sharma's wife, Ritika Sajdeh, gave him a warm hug, and the moment quickly caught the fan's attention on social media.

Over the years, Ritika Sajdeh has served as Rohit Sharma's biggest cheerleader, and the T20 World Cup final was no different.

After cheering Rohit Sharma and his colleagues from the stands, Ritika Sajdeh joined his husband on the field as celebrations erupted after India's historic triumph in the Caribbean.

Ritika Sajdeh not only consoled Rohit Sharma on the ground but also got emotional herself as her husband fulfilled his long-cherished wish to secure an ICC trophy under his captaincy.

After the special moment between Ritika Sajdeh and Rohit Sharma, the Team India skipper shared his first thoughts on his side's victory over South Africa in the 2024 T20 World Cup final.

Describing the historic triumph over the Proteas in Barbados on Saturday as his greatest, Rohit Sharma admitted that he and his teammates were desperate to claim the T20 World Cup trophy that had eluded them for 17 years.

“This has to be the greatest time, I can say that. It's only because how desperately I wanted to win this. So, all the runs, all the runs that I've scored in all these years, I think it does matter, but I'm not big on stats and all of that. I think winning games for India, winning trophies for India, that is what I look forward to all the time. And having this now right beside me probably has to be, I don't know, honestly, I don't know if it's the greatest or what but it is definitely one of the greatest, I can say that,” Rohit Sharma told reporters in the post-match press conference.

“I wanted this badly. It's very hard to put it in words because that moment, I don't want to say what I was thinking and what was going in my mind, but it was a very emotional moment personally for me,” he added.

“I wish I could capture that moment myself but not really, you can't do that but I will always remember that. Yeah, those are the moments you wait for and then you don't plan these things, it just happens because you're so desperate for certain things in life and I was very desperate for this in my life. So happy that we eventually crossed the line this time,” the India captain noted.

“I'm a believer of just having runs on the board in big games. That's how my mind works. It is not necessary that everyone thinks like that in the team,” he continued.

“But I have a decision to make and I made it very clear that no matter how the pitch is, whatever it is, we have to try and put runs on the board and then fight it out. You have the talent in your bowling and I have seen what the guys have done with the ball. So, I had that confidence that whatever score we have, we can try and defend it,” Rohit Sharma elaborated.

“I know the result came in our favour, but even if the result didn't come in our favour, I would have still completely backed the decision of batting first. Although I thought the pitch really played well, throughout the 40 overs the pitch was really good. It didn't grip as such, which we really thought it would after the first half, with the sun beating down so hard, there is no grass on the pitch, it looks a lot drier. But obviously a lot of rolling and water must have gone in there to make it nice and hard. But, yeah, that was the thought and we were very clear with that decision as well, that we want to put runs on the board and try and defend it later,” he explained.

“I don't know how much I can talk about Bumrah. Obviously, we've been seeing this with him for such a long time now. Whenever he has ball in his hand, he tends to create magic for us every time. I am very lucky to have players like this in my squad. Players who are playing for me and Team India. Really, really grateful,” Rohit Sharma underlined.

After India won the toss and decided to bat first, the Men in Blue lost two early wickets of captain Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant. However, on the sport's biggest stage, Virat Kohli put his hand up as he scored an impressive 76 off 59 balls.

Virat Kohli held the Indian innings together as he blocked one end while the other batters like Axar Patel and Shivam Dube played around him.

One must not forget that the Delhi-born cricketer was appearing in the final after seven consecutive failures in the 2024 T20 World Cup, including ducks against the USA and Australia.

But when the Indian cricket team found itself in a deep hole, and when it mattered the most, Virat Kohli was the one who delivered the goods, proving Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid correct.

With the dry pitch at the Kensington Oval making run-scoring difficult for batters, Virat Kohli quickly realized that it wasn't a track to play aggressive cricket and quickly shifted gears.

From an aggressor, he transformed himself into an accumulator, who anchored the Indian innings, allowing Axar Patel and Shivam Dube to play their natural game. The tactic gave them the license to go for the kill. While the former contributed 47 off 31, the latter played an entertaining cameo of 27 off 16 balls.

More importantly, the two were involved in crucial partnerships of 72 and 57 runs, respectively, with Virat Kohli.

The trinity was responsible for India's eventual total of 176/7 in their allocated 20 overs.

Needing 177 to clinch their maiden International Cricket Council (ICC) title, South Africa was rocked back early with India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah striking in the second over before his new ball partner Arshdeep Singh removed the Proteas skipper Aiden Markram in the third.

At 2/12, it looked like the South African essay was about to crumble. Things, however, started to turn rapidly as the veteran Quinton de Kock and Tristan Stubbs got together to stitch a partnership of 58 runs.

Subsequently, the momentum swung completely in favor of South Africa as Heinrich Klaasen took on the Indian spinners, and brought down the equation to 30 runs off 30 balls.

Just when it appeared certain that the Rainbow nation would run away with the T20 World Cup trophy in the Caribbean, a short injury break taken by Rishabh Pant went on to turn the match on its head.

The break caused a lapse in Heinrich Klaasen's concentration, who lost his wicket to Hardik Pandya for 52 off 27 deliveries in the 17th over.

Jasprit Bumrah bowled the 18th over and gave nothing away. He even scalped Marko Jenson to have one foot in the door.

With pressure mounting on David Miller and only the tail to follow, the South Africans wilted under pressure as India snatched defeat from the hands of defeat to claim their first T20 World Cup title after 17 years.

Team India's 7-run victory over South Africa also ensured that the sub-continental powerhouse ended their 11-year wait for an ICC title and their 13-year drought from World Cups.

India's last World Cup win was in 2011, while they won their maiden T20 World Cup crown in 2007. Both of these victories in white-ball cricket came under the legendary MS Dhoni.

Now, Rohit Sharma joins the 42-year-old in an elite list of Indian skippers who have won an ICC competition in limited-overs cricket.

Following India's spectacular T20 World Cup win, Rohit Sharma confirmed that he was retiring from T20Is like Virat Kohli.

“This was my last game as well. No better time to say goodbye. I wanted this (trophy) badly. It's very hard to put in words. This what I wanted and it happened. I was very desperate for this in my life. Happy that we crossed the line this time,” Rohit Sharma emphasized.

“I've loved every moment of this. I started my India career playing this format. This is what I wanted, I wanted to win the cup,” he concluded.