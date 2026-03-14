Mike Evans penned an emotional farewell letter to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers community following his exit in the 2026 offseason.

Evans enjoyed an incredible stint with the Buccaneers for 12 seasons. He shined as their top star receiver throughout the 2010s and 2020s, helping them win the Super Bowl in 2020-21.

However, his time with the franchise came to an end this offseason. He accepted a three-year deal with the San Francisco 49ers, seeking a stronger chance to chase his second Super Bowl title. Moving on from a team that gave him so much, Evans released a letter that showed his complete appreciation for the organization and the fanbase.

“Although my journey is taking me to a new team and a new chapter in San Francisco, please know this – I will always be a Buc at heart. Texas A&M and Tampa helped shape me into the player and the man I am today, and I will forever be grateful for the unwavering support you gave me and my family,” Evans said.

“I’m excited for what’s ahead and the opportunity to start fresh, but I truly hope you will continue to follow my journey and route for me from afar. The bond we built will always mean the world to me. Thank you for everything, Tampa. Forever grateful.”

A message from Mike Evans to Bucs fans: “Forever grateful.” pic.twitter.com/lV0OjnmoTG — Greg Auman (@gregauman) March 14, 2026

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What's next for Buccaneers after Mike Evans' departure

Mike Evans will undoubtedly go down as one of the greatest receivers in the NFL history, especially in the Buccaneers' Hall of Fame gallery.

Evans took part in 176 regular-season games throughout his 12-year stint with Tampa Bay. He racked up 866 catches for 13,052 yards and 108 touchdowns. In the 10 playoff games he played in, he made 52 receptions for 801 yards and six touchdowns.

Tampa Bay has the receiver depth to absorb the loss of Evans in the rotation. They have Emeke Egbuka and Chris Godwin among others to have the offense remain potent next season. However, they will miss the receiver that made their attack explosive throughout his time there.