The air around MetLife Stadium feels different these days. There is a palpable electricity and a sense of calculated aggression that has been missing from the Meadowlands for far too long. By snagging Isaiah Likely in the opening salvo of the 2026 NFL free agency period, Joe Schoen and new head coach John Harbaugh have sent an interesting message. The New York Giants are no longer content with being the division’s punching bag.

Likely is a chess piece vertical threat who finally gives young quarterback Jaxson Dart the safety valve and red-zone nightmare he deserves. Now, before the Giants start printing playoff tickets, they have to be honest with themselves. This roster, while improved, is still a work in progress. One home run swing in March does not win a division. The Giants' blueprint is starting to take shape. Still, there is a gaping hole in the foundation that could bring the whole house down if it isn't addressed.

Sifting through the wreckage

2025 was a year defined by agonizingly close calls that ultimately led to a 4-13 record and the dismissal of Brian Daboll. The team was a walking heartbreak. They lost seven games by a single possession and blew double-digit leads in five others. We saw flashes of brilliance like Jaxson Dart showing the moxie of a franchise savior. Malik Nabers also electrified the crowd before his season was tragically cut short by injury. However, the consistency simply wasn't there.

The defense, despite the monstrous presence of Brian Burns, struggled to get off the field in critical moments. It ranked near the bottom of the league in points allowed. It was a season of transition where the training wheels were supposed to come off. Instead, the bike kept hitting the same potholes. The 2025 Giants knew how to compete but hadn't yet learned how to win.

Free agency frenzy

Schoen didn't just walk into the 2026 free agency period. He pretty much kicked the door down. The headlines have been dominated by the Likely signing. He reunites with John Harbaugh. The Giants stole a high-upside weapon away from the AFC to bolster an offense that desperately needed a middle-of-the-field presence.

Now, the Giants didn't stop there. They’ve been busy retooling the special teams unit by bringing in Pro Bowl punter Jordan Stout and veteran kicker Jason Sanders. That effectively purges the ghosts of last year's kicking struggles. On the defensive side, adding a versatile corner like Greg Newsome II provides a much-needed veteran voice to a secondary that was routinely shredded last autumn. The return of Jason Pinnock also stabilizes the back end. he ensures that the big play bug doesn't bite quite as hard this time around.

It has been a disciplined, targeted approach to fixing the leaks while simultaneously upgrading the engine. Even with these shiny new toys, though, the most glaring weakness on the roster remains untouched.

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Protect the future

The Likely signing is a beautiful ornament, but you can’t hang a chandelier in a house without a roof. The big move the Giants still must make is the aggressive, undeniable fortification of the offensive line. Specifically, they need a fix at the right tackle and guard positions. Pundits can talk about Dart’s charisma and Likely’s catch radius until they're blue in the face. However, if Dart is spending half his dropbacks on his backside, none of it matters. Even with Jermaine Eluemunor re-signing, Greg Van Roten hits the market. As such, the right side of the line is a revolving door of uncertainty.

The Giants cannot afford to gamble on middle-of-the-round flyers here. They need to secure a proven, veteran anchor. They need someone like a top-tier tackle who can provide the blindside-level security on the right side. This is about protecting the franchise's investment in Dart. A prolific tight end and a superstar receiver are luxury items if your quarterback is seeing ghosts because the pocket collapses in 2.5 seconds. If the Giants want to be taken seriously as contenders, they must dive back into the deep end of the market and overpay, if necessary, for a mauler who can dominate the line of scrimmage. As of this writing, guys like Taylor Decker, Joel Bitonio, and Cam Robinson are still available.

Cementing the legacy

History will judge this offseason not by how many catches Isaiah Likely records. It will be by whether the Giants finally gave their young core the protection they need to breathe. Fans have seen this story before in New York. They have seen talented skill players wasted behind a porous line that treats the quarterback like a crash-test dummy.

Joe Schoen has the cap space and the momentum to break that cycle once and for all. By making one more big move to secure a premier offensive lineman, the Giants would transition from a team that is improving to a team that is dangerous.

Imagine a world where Dart has four seconds to scan the field, Nabers is back at full strength on the outside, and Likely is mismatching linebackers in the seam. All that is happening while a wall of giants keeps the pocket clean. That is a playoff team. That is a team that can finally look the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys in the eye and not blink. The Likely signing was the spark. Fixing the trenches is the fuel that will actually start the fire.