Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys are never content with a quiet offseason. That just isn't in their nature. The opening of the 2026 NFL free agency period has proven that yet again. They swung a blockbuster trade for former Pro Bowl edge rusher Rashan Gary. As such, the Cowboys have signaled to the rest of the league that they are tired of being a “middle-of-the-pack” defense. Gary brings a relentless motor and a proven track record of disrupting backfields. He can provide the kind of elite pass-rush presence that was sorely missed last year. It was a bold, aggressive move that instantly elevates the floor of this unit.

However, while the headlines are currently dominated by his reunion with former teammates, this also requires a deeper look. That will reveal the roster's lingering vulnerability that could derail everything. If the Cowboys truly want to be Super Bowl contenders in 2026, they cannot afford to stop here. One massive move remains on the table. Filling it is the only way to ensure that the investment in Gary actually pays off when the lights are brightest.

Rollercoaster 2025 season

The 2025 campaign for the Cowboys was defined by two facets. On one side was their high-flying offensive production. On the other was a defense that, quite frankly, couldn't stop a nosebleed when it mattered most. Under head coach Brian Schottenheimer, the team finished with a mediocre 7-9-1 record. That was a frustrating result that saw them miss the postseason for a second consecutive year. Dak Prescott remained a beacon of statistical brilliance, eclipsed only by the connection he shared with All-Pro wideout CeeDee Lamb.

Yet, for all the points they put on the board, the Cowboys' defense surrendered a league-worst 30.1 points per game. The unit struggled immensely after the preseason trade of Micah Parsons. They just lacked a consistent identity and failed to generate pressure in critical fourth-quarter situations. Despite late-season heroics and an upset win over the Kansas City Chiefs, the season ended with a whimper in New Jersey. The season exposed the thin margin for error in Big D. It proved that a dominant offense simply isn't enough to compensate for a defensive interior and secondary that frequently crumbled under pressure.

Free agency frenzy

Fast forward to March 2026, and the Cowboys have been anything but idle. The “all-in” mantra seems to have finally taken hold in the front office. Beyond the headline-grabbing acquisition of Gary for a future fourth-round pick, the Cowboys have systematically overhauled their defensive backfield. They secured Jalen Thompson and PJ Locke to stabilize the safety position. That should ensure that new defensive coordinator Christian Parker has the versatile pieces needed for his scheme. The addition of cornerback Cobie Durant also adds a much-needed ball-hawk to a room that lost its veteran edge last year.

On the offensive side, the team ensured Prescott has a reliable insurance policy by signing Sam Howell. They also solidified the backfield by re-signing Javonte Williams to a lucrative three-year extension. These moves have successfully patched several holes. However, the departure of defensive tackles Osa Odighizuwa and Solomon Thomas via trade has created a vacuum in the middle of the trenches. Signing Otito Ogbonnia alone cannot fill that gap.

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The big move

Despite the flurry of activity, Dallas still must make one more big move in 2026 NFL free agency. The Cowboys must sign a premier, run-stuffing defensive tackle to anchor the middle of Parker’s defense. Trading for Gary was a brilliant move for the edge. That said, even the best pass rushers in the world are neutralized if an opposing offense can run the ball straight down the throat of the defense.

Last year, the Cowboys were bullied in the run game. After shipping away Odighizuwa and Thomas, the interior of the defensive line looks dangerously thin. The Cowboys need a true 3-technique or nose tackle who can command double teams and allow Gary and Quinnen Williams to operate in space. Without a dominant presence to clog the lanes, Dallas risks a repeat of 2025 where they were gashed on the ground.

Looking ahead

This isn't just about depth but about a schematic necessity. Parker’s defensive philosophy relies on winning the line of scrimmage. Currently, the Cowboys are one injury away from a total collapse in the interior. There are still high-caliber veterans on the market who can provide that veteran leadership and physical presence. Jones has never been shy about pulling the trigger on a “final piece” signing. By aggressively pursuing an elite interior defender, the Cowboys would transform their defensive line from a “work in progress” into arguably the most feared unit in the NFC East. It would take the pressure off the young linebackers and allow the newly revamped secondary to take more risks.

If the Cowboys want to turn that 2025 record into a double-digit win season and a deep playoff run, they must finish what they started. The Gary trade was the appetizer, but the interior anchor is the main course. Dallas cannot afford to go into the 2026 season with a “wait and see” approach at defensive tackle. The time to strike is now, while the cap space exists and the Super Bowl window is still propped open.