Nobody looks at the Houston Texans and still sees just a team with potential. Under the iron-willed leadership of DeMeco Ryans and the surgical precision of Nick Caserio, they have transformed into a legitimate AFC juggernaut. Fans saw it in the grit they displayed last year. Others see it in the aggressive, calculated way they’ve attacked the 2026 offseason. Bringing in David Montgomery via trade from the Detroit Lions was a statement of intent. It declared that Houston is ready to punish defenses on the ground.

That said, let’s be real. As good as Montgomery is, the work in the 2026 NFL free agency period is far from over. If the Texans want to hoist the Lombardi Trophy, they cannot afford to rest on their laurels. There is one massive, gaping hole left to fill. Now, the clock is ticking on a championship window that is wide open.

Reflections on 2025

To understand where the Texans are going, we have to look at the 12-5 gauntlet they ran in 2025. It was a season of soaring highs, headlined by CJ Stroud’s continued evolution. They also boasted a defense that ranked second in the league in points allowed. They were a force of nature. The Texans overcame a slow start to rip off a nine-game winning streak that silenced every skeptic from Tennessee to Jacksonville.

Fans watched them dismantle the Pittsburgh Steelers 30-6 in the Wild Card round. That win proved that NRG Stadium is where playoff dreams go to die. However, the Divisional Round loss to the New England Patriots was a cold shower. A 28-16 defeat exposed the lack of a consistent, downhill rushing attack and some late-game lapses in protection. They were so incredibly close, but being close doesn't put rings on fingers in this league.

Early waves of 2026 free agency

Caserio didn't wait for the dust to settle before getting to work this March. The headline, of course, was the trade for David Montgomery. He was acquired for Juice Scruggs and a handful of picks. It was a brilliant buy-low move for a veteran who still has plenty of tread on the tires.

Beyond that, the Texans have focused on keeping the family together. They have handed out extensions to core pieces like edge rusher Danielle Hunter and tight end Dalton Schultz. They also fortified the trenches by re-signing Trent Brown and Ed Ingram. Meanwhile, Houston also added veteran depth with Foster Moreau. It’s been a masterclass in roster retention and incremental improvement. Now, while the floor of this team has been raised significantly, the ceiling is still being held down by a specific vacancy on the interior of the defensive line.

The big move

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If the Texans want to truly dominate the AFC, they must secure a premier, interior pass-rushing defensive tackle. Trading away Tytus Howard and Scruggs cleared cap space and roster spots. Sure, the offensive line has been patched with veteran extensions. However, the interior of the defensive front needs a game-changer. We saw what happened against New England. When the edge rushers were neutralized, the pocket remained too clean for too long. Houston needs a three-technique tackle who can collapse the pocket from the inside out. They have to get someone who makes life miserable for quarterbacks like Drake Maye or Patrick Mahomes.

Relying on internal development or bargain-bin signings at tackle is a gamble the Texans shouldn't take. They have the SWARM identity, but every great swarm needs a centerpiece that commands double teams. Pairing a high-end interior disruptor with Will Anderson Jr would turn this defense from just great into truly historic. It’s the difference between winning the AFC South and winning the Super Bowl. Just ask the Seattle Seahawks.

Montgomery provides the hammer on offense, but Caserio needs to find the anvil for the defense. Whether it’s a late-wave splash in free agency or a draft-day blockbuster, the Texans cannot enter training camp without a definitive answer at the heart of their defensive line.

Finishing the blueprint

The David Montgomery trade was a chess move that changed the geometry of the Texans' offense. He should provide the physical edge they lacked in January. However, a championship roster is a delicate ecosystem. By moving on from established starters on the offensive line to save capital for defensive extensions, the Texans have placed a massive bet on their ability to identify talent.

Now, they must follow through. The 2026 season is not about participation trophies. for a team like the Texans. It's now all about the title. The foundation is set, the stars are aligned, and the city of Houston is hungry. One more big swing, one more dominant force in the middle of that defense, and the rest of the NFL will be playing for second place.