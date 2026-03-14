Jaden Bradley came through in the clutch with a game-winning shot in the No. 2 Arizona Wildcats' clash with the No. 7 Iowa State Cyclones in the semifinals of the Big 12 Tournament on Friday night.

Bradley is going through the fourth season of his collegiate career. He initially played at Alabama for his freshman year before transferring to Arizona in 2023. The young star never looked back after that, becoming one of Tommy Lloyd's reliable players in the rotation.

Bradley enjoyed his best season to date this campaign, earning the Big 12 Player of the Year Award. He proved his worth as one of the best young players in the country as he delivered the biggest shot in the final seconds against Iowa State.

Bradley had the ball at the top of the key as he made his way to the mid-range area on the right side of the court and fired a difficult shot through the hoop to lead Arizona to victory.

THIS IS MARCH‼️ Jaden Bradley wins it at the buzzer and Arizona advances to the Big 12 championship!pic.twitter.com/60wbQiD2Uq — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 14, 2026

How Jaden Bradley, Arizona played against Iowa State

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Jaden Bradley continues to give No. 2 Arizona a chance to compete for the national championship this season. His game-winner against Iowa State in the Big 12 semifinals marks another major example of that.

Four players scored in double-digits for Arizona in the win, including Bradley. He finished with a stat line of 15 points, seven assists, two rebounds, two steals, and one block. Anthony Dell'Orso delivered a strong performance of 26 points and five rebounds, Ivan Kharchenkov came next with 17 points and five assists, while Tobe Awaka provided 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Arizona improved to a 31-2 overall record on the season, having gone 16-2 in its Big 12 matchups. They secured the regular-season title in convincing fashion, getting the automatic bye to the quarterfinals of the conference tournament.

Rolling with eight consecutive wins, the No. 2 Wildcats will look forward to competing in the Big 12 championship game. They take on the No. 5 Houston Cougars on March 14 at 6 p.m. ET.