Supporters of Team India wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant have accused Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela of harassing the cricketer after she shared a picture of the Mumbai hospital where he is being treated at the moment.

Earlier this week, Urvashi Rautela took to Instagram and posted a picture of Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and Medical Research Institute where Rishabh Pant is undergoing treatment following a horrific car accident in his native state of Uttarakhand on December 30.

Urvashi Rautela’s post sparked a flurry of reactions from Rishabh Pant’s fans, who appeared to be miffed with her latest actions concerning the left-handed batter.

“This is mental harassment. If a man did this, he’d either be in jail or have a Netflix crime documentary in his name,” a Rishabh Pant admirer wrote on Twitter.

“If you feel this is absolutely sick & Urvashi Rautela needs to be finally called out for it, please tag her and say #GetWellSoonUrvashi,” another added.

However, this isn’t the first time Urvashi Rautela has tried to take swipes at Rishabh Pant despite knowing that the cricketer is recovering from a near-fatal car crash.

Just hours after the 25-year-old’s accident, the Bollywood starlet wrote on Twitter, “I pray for you & your family’s wellbeing.” While she didn’t mention Rishabh Pant’s name, netizens believed she was taking an indirect dig at the India cricket star.

Some even labeled Urvashi Rautela as “shameless”, claiming she seemed to be obsessed with Rishabh Pant and that’s why she was still trying to find fault in the southpaw even at a time when he was in the hospital.

Urvashi Rautela and Rishabh Pant were romantically linked in the past with several reports in the Indian media claiming that the young left-handed batter was dating the “Sanam Re” actress at some point in time.

The pair was even clicked enjoying parties and attending events together in public besides going out on dates at popular restaurants in 2018, But a year later, Rishabh Pant made his relationship with Isha Negi Insta official, sharing a picture of Isha and him on the widely popular photo and video sharing app.

Since then, Rishabh Pant and Urvashi Rautela have often taken indirect digs at each other, with the model-turned-movie star even calling “Chhotu bhaiya” in one of her posts.

After she referred to Rishabh Pant as “Chhotu bhaiya”, the southpaw hit back at her by saying, “some people lie in interviews just for some meagre popularity”.

The explosive India batter’s post came after Urvashi Rautela made a shocking claim about one “Mr. RP” who used to wait for her in the hotel lobby while she was away on film shoots.

Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant underwent knee ligament surgery and is under observation at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital in Mumbai at present.

“Rishabh Pant has successfully undergone a knee ligament surgery on Friday. He will be under observation. Further course of action and rehabilitation will be advised by Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala and followed by the BCCI sports science and medicine team,” a BCCI official told Indian media.

The southpaw suffered a near-fatal accident late last month when he was on his way to visit his mother in Uttarakhand’s Roorkee. According to eyewitness accounts, Rishabh Pant crashed his vehicle into a road divider. He miraculously avoided life-threatening injuries despite his Mercedes Benz going up in flames.

The accident came days after he powered India to a 2-0 whitewash of Bangladesh in the Test series in the neighboring country.

In the process, Rishabh Pant joined a select band of Indian wicketkeepers, including former captain MS Dhoni to complete 4,000 runs in international cricket.

Widely regarded as the best wicketkeeper-batter in Tests, Rishabh Pant has scored 2169 runs in 54 innings in the whites, including five centuries and 10 half-centuries. He has a stunning strike rate of 73.10 and averages 43.48 in the longest format of the game.

The southpaw was airlifted to Mumbai from Dehradun’s Max hospital on Wednesday after the BCCI released a statement that the cricketer will need specialized medical treatment to heal the two ligament tears in his knee.

The Indian cricket board further stated that Rishabh Pant will be personally monitored by Dr. Dinshaw Pardiwala, the Head of the Centre for Sports Medicine and Director of Arthroscopy & Shoulder Service at the Mumbai-based hospital.

“Rishabh will undergo surgery and subsequent procedures for ligament tears and will continue to be monitored by the BCCI Medical Team throughout his recovery and rehabilitation,” the BCCI said.

“The Board will make every effort to aid and expedite the recovery process of Rishabh and will provide him with all the support he needs during this period,” the official release added.