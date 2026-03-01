Mar 1, 2026 at 12:23 AM ET

Florida basketball overcame a scare against Texas three days ago. No. 22 Arkansas arrived ready to hand the Gators fits in this marquee Southeastern Conference showdown. But instead Todd Golden and company make program history on Saturday.

All after Florida's 34-point beatdown of the Razorbacks in Gainesville.

What history did the Gators hit inside the Stephen C. O'Connell Center? The 111-77 drubbing ranks as the largest program win against an Associated Press ranked foe.

But the Gators tacked on more history — the next involving their point total.

The Gators finish with 111 PTS, their most in any game since 2017 🔥 Florida had SEVEN double-digit scorers, only the second instance of an SEC team vs an AP-ranked opponent over the last 30 seasons 😲 pic.twitter.com/gF4bBgjFcE — ESPN Insights (@ESPNInsights) March 1, 2026

Florida lastly witnessed seven different players surpass the 10-point mark. It's only the second time in SEC basketball history that a team hit that mark against a nationally-ranked opponent.

Florida vs. Arkansas featured heated moment

Article Continues Below

Golden out-coached a fellow national title game winning head coach in John Calipari. But both engaged in a heated shouting match during the game.

The two men scolded one another, earning a double technical foul.

Todd Golden and John Calipari are going AT IT 😳🍿 Double techs on the head coaches 👀pic.twitter.com/DMvCoURwEy — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) March 1, 2026

The coaches settled after that exchange. Florida, however, kept pouring it on against the Razorbacks.

Thomas Haugh delivered a team-high 22 points for Florida. Center Rueben Chinyelu scored 12 points and pulled in 16 rebounds for the double-double. Forward Alex Condon dropped 17 points and grabbed six rebounds. Urban Klavzar and guard Boogie Fland each scored 14 apiece. Fellow guard Xavien Lee produced 13 while Isaiah Brown (11 points) was the last to reach double figures.

Florida buried Arkansas by hitting 56.5% of its field goals, including shooting from 42.1% from behind the arc. The Gators' size overwhelmed the visitors too by swatting five total blocks on the defensive side.